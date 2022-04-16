Players from Winnsboro, Martin's Mill, Lindale and Tyler captured the superlatives on this year's All-East Texas Girls Basketball Team. Check out the full list — from the Players of the Year to honorable mentions — right here.

Player of the Year

Faith Acker

FAIRFIELD.WINNSBORO.BASKETBALL.46 (1).jpg

Winnsboro's Faith Acker

School: Winnsboro

By the numbers: The junior post averaged 21.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game. Acker shot 70 percent from the field while helping the Lady Raiders reach the Class 3A championship game. Acker was named to the Class 3A State Tournament All-Tournament Team, TABC All-State Team, TABC All-Region Team and was the District 13-3A MVP.

Offensive Player of the Year

Jada Celsur

Martin's Mill No. 23
Jada Celsur, a senior at Martin's Mill, puts up a shot against the Douglass Lady Indians during Saturday's Class 2A Region III girls basketball championship at Athens High School.

School: Martin's Mill

By the numbers: The senior guard averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game. Celsur has signed with Texas Woman's University.

Defensive Player of the Year

Brooke Everest

LHS-2022 (Girls Basketball).jpg
Lindale's Brooke Everest

School: Lindale

By the numbers: The junior guard averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 6.6 deflections and 3.6 steals per game. She increased her averages to 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 10.6 deflections and 4.8 steals per game in district. "She guarded every team's best guard the last three years on my varsity team, and her ability on defense is what has changed the Lindale girls basketball program around," Lindale head coach Daniel Devisscher said.

Coach of the Year

Jeremy Durham

JeremyDurham1.jpg

Brownsboro head coach Jeremy Durham

School: Brownsboro

By the numbers: In his second year back at his alma mater, Durham led Brownsboro to the state tournament for the first time since 2006. The Bearettes (40-2) captured the Class 4A state championship, which was the first in program history. Durham is the All-East Texas Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Newcomer of the Year

Kalyse Buffin

Buffin
Tyler High’s Kalyse Buffin (3) drives baseline to the goal on Jan. 7 against Huntsville at Tyler High Gym.

School: Tyler

By the numbers: The freshman averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. Buffin shot 49.1 percent on free throws and 27.2 percent from the field.

First Team

All-East Texas First Team

ELIZABETH MAHFOOD

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Bishop Gorman
  • By the numbers: 19.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.7 steals, 2.9 blocks, 48 field goal percentage, 50 3-point percentage, 75 free throw percentage; 1.562 points, 1,230 rebounds in career

AALIYAH CAMPBELL

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.5 steals

MEKHAYIA MOORE

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Brownsboro
  • By the numbers: 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals; Class 4A state championship game MVP

PARIS MILLER

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Brownsboro
  • By the numbers: 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds

SUSIE MORAN

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Whitehouse
  • By the numbers: 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks

Second Team

MARLEY KEITH

  • Class: Sophomore
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Lindale
  • By the numbers: 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.5 deflections, 2.8 steals, 31.7 3-point percentage, 57.5 free throw percentage

JORDYN WARREN

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Hawkins
  • By the numbers: 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 4.7 steals

HILLARY DAWSON

  • Class: Freshman
  • Position: Forward/Center
  • Team: Malakoff
  • By the numbers: 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals

KALEY NICHOLSON

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Edgewood
  • By the numbers: 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds

NYLA INMON

  • Class: Senior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Tyler Legacy
  • By the numbers: 13.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 1.5 blocks

Third Team

MARKAYLA HURD

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: LaPoynor
  • By the numbers: 13.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals

AMARI WELCH

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Canton
  • By the numbers: 12.9 points, 3.4 assists, 3.8 steals

TRE'ANA COPPOCK

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Forward
  • Team: Bullard
  • By the numbers: 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists

KYA COOK

  • Class: Junior
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Chapel Hill
  • By the numbers: 13.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 steals

LANDRY JONES

  • Class: Sophomore
  • Position: Guard
  • Team: Van
  • By the numbers: 13.4 points, 3.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 steals

Honorable mention

All Saints: Kat Neal

Big Sandy: Mikyla Bachert

Brook Hill: Mollee McCurley, Maeci Wilson

Brownsboro: Khyra Garrett, Allie Cooper

Bullard: Jadyn Welch

Canton: Chantson Prox

Cayuga: Aerin Thompson

Chapel Hill: DJ Kincade, Alexia Rogers

Edgewood: Clara Pool, Tristan Smith

Frankston: Wila Davis, Jashalyn Hatton, Brianna Looney, Maggie Caveness

Grace Community: Brenna Hill, Reece Porter

Hawkins: Lynli Dacus, Makena Warren, Laney Wilson, Taetum Smith, Tenley Conde, Carmen Turner

LaPoynor: Kitty Eldridge, Payton Maze

Lindale: Brenley Philen

Malakoff: Mia Jackson, Kyiah Hicks

Mineola: Mylee Fischer, Macy Fischer, Jayla Jackson

Neches: Sealy Hines, Aubrey Kincade

New Summerfield: Julianna Medellin, Nijah Lee, Karlee Andrade

Rusk: DaMaya Hart, Kyeisha Claters

Tyler: Kamora Jackson

West Rusk: Piper Morton

Whitehouse: Machila Dews

Winnsboro: Faith Sechrist, Reese Lindley

 
 

