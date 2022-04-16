Players from Winnsboro, Martin's Mill, Lindale and Tyler captured the superlatives on this year's All-East Texas Girls Basketball Team. Check out the full list — from the Players of the Year to honorable mentions — right here.
Player of the Year
Faith Acker
School: Winnsboro
By the numbers: The junior post averaged 21.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game. Acker shot 70 percent from the field while helping the Lady Raiders reach the Class 3A championship game. Acker was named to the Class 3A State Tournament All-Tournament Team, TABC All-State Team, TABC All-Region Team and was the District 13-3A MVP.
Offensive Player of the Year
Jada Celsur
School: Martin's Mill
By the numbers: The senior guard averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game. Celsur has signed with Texas Woman's University.
Defensive Player of the Year
Brooke Everest
School: Lindale
By the numbers: The junior guard averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 6.6 deflections and 3.6 steals per game. She increased her averages to 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 10.6 deflections and 4.8 steals per game in district. "She guarded every team's best guard the last three years on my varsity team, and her ability on defense is what has changed the Lindale girls basketball program around," Lindale head coach Daniel Devisscher said.
Coach of the Year
Jeremy Durham
School: Brownsboro
By the numbers: In his second year back at his alma mater, Durham led Brownsboro to the state tournament for the first time since 2006. The Bearettes (40-2) captured the Class 4A state championship, which was the first in program history. Durham is the All-East Texas Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Newcomer of the Year
Kalyse Buffin
School: Tyler
By the numbers: The freshman averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. Buffin shot 49.1 percent on free throws and 27.2 percent from the field.
First Team
ELIZABETH MAHFOOD
- Class: Senior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Bishop Gorman
- By the numbers: 19.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.7 steals, 2.9 blocks, 48 field goal percentage, 50 3-point percentage, 75 free throw percentage; 1.562 points, 1,230 rebounds in career
AALIYAH CAMPBELL
- Class: Senior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.5 steals
MEKHAYIA MOORE
- Class: Senior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: 10.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals; Class 4A state championship game MVP
PARIS MILLER
- Class: Senior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Brownsboro
- By the numbers: 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds
SUSIE MORAN
- Class: Senior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Whitehouse
- By the numbers: 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.0 blocks
Second Team
MARLEY KEITH
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Guard
- Team: Lindale
- By the numbers: 12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 3.5 deflections, 2.8 steals, 31.7 3-point percentage, 57.5 free throw percentage
JORDYN WARREN
- Class: Junior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Hawkins
- By the numbers: 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 4.7 steals
HILLARY DAWSON
- Class: Freshman
- Position: Forward/Center
- Team: Malakoff
- By the numbers: 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals
KALEY NICHOLSON
- Class: Senior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Edgewood
- By the numbers: 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds
NYLA INMON
- Class: Senior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Tyler Legacy
- By the numbers: 13.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 1.5 blocks
Third Team
MARKAYLA HURD
- Class: Junior
- Position: Guard
- Team: LaPoynor
- By the numbers: 13.0 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals
AMARI WELCH
- Class: Junior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Canton
- By the numbers: 12.9 points, 3.4 assists, 3.8 steals
TRE'ANA COPPOCK
- Class: Junior
- Position: Forward
- Team: Bullard
- By the numbers: 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists
KYA COOK
- Class: Junior
- Position: Guard
- Team: Chapel Hill
- By the numbers: 13.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 steals
LANDRY JONES
- Class: Sophomore
- Position: Guard
- Team: Van
- By the numbers: 13.4 points, 3.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 4.2 steals
Honorable mention
All Saints: Kat Neal
Big Sandy: Mikyla Bachert
Brook Hill: Mollee McCurley, Maeci Wilson
Brownsboro: Khyra Garrett, Allie Cooper
Bullard: Jadyn Welch
Canton: Chantson Prox
Cayuga: Aerin Thompson
Chapel Hill: DJ Kincade, Alexia Rogers
Edgewood: Clara Pool, Tristan Smith
Frankston: Wila Davis, Jashalyn Hatton, Brianna Looney, Maggie Caveness
Grace Community: Brenna Hill, Reece Porter
Hawkins: Lynli Dacus, Makena Warren, Laney Wilson, Taetum Smith, Tenley Conde, Carmen Turner
LaPoynor: Kitty Eldridge, Payton Maze
Lindale: Brenley Philen
Malakoff: Mia Jackson, Kyiah Hicks
Mineola: Mylee Fischer, Macy Fischer, Jayla Jackson
Neches: Sealy Hines, Aubrey Kincade
New Summerfield: Julianna Medellin, Nijah Lee, Karlee Andrade
Rusk: DaMaya Hart, Kyeisha Claters
Tyler: Kamora Jackson
West Rusk: Piper Morton
Whitehouse: Machila Dews
Winnsboro: Faith Sechrist, Reese Lindley