OFFENSE MVP

JORDAN JENKINS, Lindale

Running back (6-2, 205)

By the numbers: 218 carries, 1,422 yards, 27 touchdowns; 21 catches, 392 yards, 3 TD; 5 kickoff returns, 253 yards, 2 TD; Verbal to Baylor

THE REST

KAI HORTON, Carthage

Quarterback (6-4, 220)

By the numbers: 253 of 415, 3,746 yards, 49 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

---

CALEB BERRY, Lufkin

Running back (6-2, 215)

By the numbers: 864 yards, 13 TD; Verbal to Washington

---

KADEN MEREDITH, Longview

Running back (5-9, 185)

By the numbers: 183 carries, 1,646 yards, 20 TD; 6 catches, 102 yards

---

MASON COURTNEY, Carthage

Running back (5-11, 200)

By the numbers: 231 caries, 1,679 yards, 18 TD; 39 catches, 471 yards, 5 TD

---

MATTHEW BOWER, Union Grove

Fullback (5-10, 175)

By the numbers: 151 caries, 932 yards, 9 TD; 5 catches, 95 yards; Solid blocker for team that averaged 261.1 yards per game rushing

---

MONTRELL SMITH, Carthage

Tight end (6-3, 220)

By the numbers: 28 catches, 279 yards, 4 TD; Graded out at 90 percent with 17 knockdowns

---

JALEN HALE, Longview

Receiver (6-2, 175)

By the numbers: 7 catches, 164 yards, 3 TD; First freshman to play varsity football for Longview in John King’s 16 seasons

---

DOZIE IFEADI

T.K. Gorman

Receiver (6-2, 200)

By the numbers: 39 catches, 850 yards, 11 TD

---

DYLAN FLUELLEN, Gilmer

Receiver (6-2, 180)

By the numbers: 40 catches, 669 yards, 6 TD

---

TYRESE JONES, Longview Spring Hill

Receiver (5-11, 175)

By the numbers: 38 catches, 757 yards, 5 TD

---

DION DANIELS, Tyler Lee

Offensive line (6-4, 270)

By the numbers: Three-year starter with “countless” pancakes, according to the coach

---

TEE KELLUM, Carthage

Offensive line (5-10, 325)

By the numbers: Graded out at 94 percent with 47 knockdowns

---

CHRISTIAN WEBB, Longview Pine Tree

Offensive line (6-3, 245)

By the numbers: Key blocker for a team that averaged 37.5 points and 498 yards per game, had a 2,000-yard passer and a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver

---

JACKSON ANDERSON, Mineola

Offensive line (6-3, 290)

By the numbers: Verbal to Colorado

---

TORI PHILLIPS, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Offensive line (6-7, 295)

By the numbers: Key blocker for defending state champs

---

CALEB ENCARNACION, Lufkin

Kicker (5-10, 155)

By the numbers: 52-55 PAT, 8-10 FG; 76 total points

---

JAVONTA THOMAS, Van

Return specialist (5-11, 180)

By the numbers: Averaged 21.4 yards per return; Also caught 59 passes for 770 yards and 8 TD and rushed for 330 yards and four TD

DEFENSE MVP

LANDON JACKSON, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Defensive line (6-6, 257)

By the numbers: 111 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks; Has 37.5 sacks in three seasons; Verbal to LSU

THE REST

GARFIELD LAWRENCE, Tyler Lee

Defensive line (6-4, 240)

By the numbers: 33 tackles, 4 sacks, fumble recovery, one defensive TD, one blocked punt

---

CLAYTON SMITH, Texas High

Defensive line (6-5, 215)

By the numbers: 72 tackles, 11 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

---

KYLON LISTER, Carthage

Defensive line (6-1, 245)

By the numbers: 97 tackles,10 TFL, 7 QB pressures, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception

---

BRENT WARREN, Sabine

Defensive line (6-2, 200)

By the numbers: 147 tackles, 8 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, one forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one derensive TD

---

TABER CHILDS, Harleton

Defensive line (6-2, 215)

By the numbers: 98 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three fumbles recoveries, 20 QB pressures

---

JACK JANIS, Tyler Lee

Linebacker (6-1, 225)

By the numbers: 95 tackles, 14 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovery, 3 PBU

---

TREVION SNEED, Mineola

Linebacker (6-1, 225)

By the numbers: 96 tackles, 15 QB pressures

---

KYBRIEN JACKSON-JAMERSON, Longview

Linebacker (6-0, 200)

By the numbers: 60 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble

---

PEYTON SNOW, Winona

Linebacker (5-5, 160)

By the numbers: 163 tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD

---

DONOVAN ADKINS, Kilgore

Defensive back (5-10, 170)

By the numbers: 57 tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 PBU

---

CAYDEN FORTSON, Sabine

Defensive back (6-0, 170)

By the numbers: 70 tackles, 6 interceptions (2 returned for TD), 10 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, one KO return for TD

---

LYRIK RAWLS, Marshall

Defensive back (6-2, 195)

By the numbers: 3 interceptions

---

DILLON WILLIAMS, Nacogdoches

Defensive back (6-0, 180)

By the numbers: 63 tackles, 2 interceptions

---

COOPER MCCLURE, Atlanta

Punter (5-11, 180)

By the numbers: 22 punts, 38.4 average, long of 52 yards

---

D.J. ALLEN, Gladewater

Utility (6-0, 200)

By the numbers: 20 catches, 565 yards, 8 TD; 26 of 64 passing, 486 yards, 3 TD; 44 carries, 220 yards, 3 TD; 47 tackles, 3 interceptions

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you