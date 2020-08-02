OFFENSE MVP
JORDAN JENKINS, Lindale
Running back (6-2, 205)
By the numbers: 218 carries, 1,422 yards, 27 touchdowns; 21 catches, 392 yards, 3 TD; 5 kickoff returns, 253 yards, 2 TD; Verbal to Baylor
THE REST
KAI HORTON, Carthage
Quarterback (6-4, 220)
By the numbers: 253 of 415, 3,746 yards, 49 touchdowns, 6 interceptions
---
CALEB BERRY, Lufkin
Running back (6-2, 215)
By the numbers: 864 yards, 13 TD; Verbal to Washington
---
KADEN MEREDITH, Longview
Running back (5-9, 185)
By the numbers: 183 carries, 1,646 yards, 20 TD; 6 catches, 102 yards
---
MASON COURTNEY, Carthage
Running back (5-11, 200)
By the numbers: 231 caries, 1,679 yards, 18 TD; 39 catches, 471 yards, 5 TD
---
MATTHEW BOWER, Union Grove
Fullback (5-10, 175)
By the numbers: 151 caries, 932 yards, 9 TD; 5 catches, 95 yards; Solid blocker for team that averaged 261.1 yards per game rushing
---
MONTRELL SMITH, Carthage
Tight end (6-3, 220)
By the numbers: 28 catches, 279 yards, 4 TD; Graded out at 90 percent with 17 knockdowns
---
JALEN HALE, Longview
Receiver (6-2, 175)
By the numbers: 7 catches, 164 yards, 3 TD; First freshman to play varsity football for Longview in John King’s 16 seasons
---
DOZIE IFEADI
T.K. Gorman
Receiver (6-2, 200)
By the numbers: 39 catches, 850 yards, 11 TD
---
DYLAN FLUELLEN, Gilmer
Receiver (6-2, 180)
By the numbers: 40 catches, 669 yards, 6 TD
---
TYRESE JONES, Longview Spring Hill
Receiver (5-11, 175)
By the numbers: 38 catches, 757 yards, 5 TD
---
DION DANIELS, Tyler Lee
Offensive line (6-4, 270)
By the numbers: Three-year starter with “countless” pancakes, according to the coach
---
TEE KELLUM, Carthage
Offensive line (5-10, 325)
By the numbers: Graded out at 94 percent with 47 knockdowns
---
CHRISTIAN WEBB, Longview Pine Tree
Offensive line (6-3, 245)
By the numbers: Key blocker for a team that averaged 37.5 points and 498 yards per game, had a 2,000-yard passer and a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a 1,000-yard receiver
---
JACKSON ANDERSON, Mineola
Offensive line (6-3, 290)
By the numbers: Verbal to Colorado
---
TORI PHILLIPS, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Offensive line (6-7, 295)
By the numbers: Key blocker for defending state champs
---
CALEB ENCARNACION, Lufkin
Kicker (5-10, 155)
By the numbers: 52-55 PAT, 8-10 FG; 76 total points
---
JAVONTA THOMAS, Van
Return specialist (5-11, 180)
By the numbers: Averaged 21.4 yards per return; Also caught 59 passes for 770 yards and 8 TD and rushed for 330 yards and four TD
DEFENSE MVP
LANDON JACKSON, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Defensive line (6-6, 257)
By the numbers: 111 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks; Has 37.5 sacks in three seasons; Verbal to LSU
THE REST
GARFIELD LAWRENCE, Tyler Lee
Defensive line (6-4, 240)
By the numbers: 33 tackles, 4 sacks, fumble recovery, one defensive TD, one blocked punt
---
CLAYTON SMITH, Texas High
Defensive line (6-5, 215)
By the numbers: 72 tackles, 11 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
---
KYLON LISTER, Carthage
Defensive line (6-1, 245)
By the numbers: 97 tackles,10 TFL, 7 QB pressures, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception
---
BRENT WARREN, Sabine
Defensive line (6-2, 200)
By the numbers: 147 tackles, 8 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, one forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one derensive TD
---
TABER CHILDS, Harleton
Defensive line (6-2, 215)
By the numbers: 98 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three fumbles recoveries, 20 QB pressures
---
JACK JANIS, Tyler Lee
Linebacker (6-1, 225)
By the numbers: 95 tackles, 14 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovery, 3 PBU
---
TREVION SNEED, Mineola
Linebacker (6-1, 225)
By the numbers: 96 tackles, 15 QB pressures
---
KYBRIEN JACKSON-JAMERSON, Longview
Linebacker (6-0, 200)
By the numbers: 60 tackles, 5 sacks, 9 TFL, 5 PBU, 1 forced fumble
---
PEYTON SNOW, Winona
Linebacker (5-5, 160)
By the numbers: 163 tackles, 3 interceptions, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD
---
DONOVAN ADKINS, Kilgore
Defensive back (5-10, 170)
By the numbers: 57 tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 PBU
---
CAYDEN FORTSON, Sabine
Defensive back (6-0, 170)
By the numbers: 70 tackles, 6 interceptions (2 returned for TD), 10 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, one KO return for TD
---
LYRIK RAWLS, Marshall
Defensive back (6-2, 195)
By the numbers: 3 interceptions
---
DILLON WILLIAMS, Nacogdoches
Defensive back (6-0, 180)
By the numbers: 63 tackles, 2 interceptions
---
COOPER MCCLURE, Atlanta
Punter (5-11, 180)
By the numbers: 22 punts, 38.4 average, long of 52 yards
---
D.J. ALLEN, Gladewater
Utility (6-0, 200)
By the numbers: 20 catches, 565 yards, 8 TD; 26 of 64 passing, 486 yards, 3 TD; 44 carries, 220 yards, 3 TD; 47 tackles, 3 interceptions