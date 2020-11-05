TYLER LEGACY
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Ross Barber
District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Dallas Skyline)
2019-20 record: 28-7
Top returning players: Aaliyah Campbell … Vanessa Hayward … Taliyah Mumphrey … Ella Rook … Rose Rook … Micaelah Igaya … Ionna Jones
Newcomers to watch: Nyla Inmon … Katlyn Jasper … Deveren Thompson … Markesha Allen
Did you know: Jasper previously played at Brook Hill.
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Clay Busby
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019-20 record: 14-17
Top returning players: Cree McLemore … Madison Pippins … Brayleigh Mitchell … Jakayla Morrow
Newcomers to watch: Catherine Arce … Ja’Kannen Horton … Tarah Lister … Elaija Hatley … Iyanna Taylor … Jilia Wilson … Jordan Writt
You can count on: “More familiarity with the system and effort will be great every night.” - Busby
Needs work: “We have to make a quick adjustment with the large overlap of the volleyball season this year. We won’t have many games to prepare for district with our full team.” - Busby
Did you know: Busby is 190-105 in his career … The Lady Lobos finished 5-7 in district play last season and lost a play-in game for the fourth playoff spot
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Robin Herber
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
Top returning players: Malaeka Wilson … D’Karia Woodard
You can count on: “We’ll defend and play yard.” - Herber
Needs work: “We need consistent scorers.” - Herber
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Holly Long
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
Top returning players: Mallory Pyle … Laikyn Smith … Abbi Fischer … Catherine Warford
Newcomers to watch: Aubrey Marjason … MaKayla Menchue
You can count on: “We have eight returning varsity players with experience and good chemistry. We will bring defensive intensity to the court and play a fast-paced, up tempo game.” - Long
Needs work: “We are working toward controlling our aggression on defense so we can play smarter and keep teams from shooting bonus shots against us.” - Long
Did you know: The Ladycats went 9-5 in district play last season, losing to Royse City in the bi-district playoffs
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Eric Woods
Coach’s record: 11-18
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019-20 record: 11-18
Top returning players: Katelynn Jones (8.1 points, 5 rebounds, 3.1 assists) … Jordan Terry (4.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks) … Kamryn Turner (4.7 points, 6.5 rebounds) … Asia Smith (5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Serenity Jackson … Jakairi Blacknell … Diamond Smith
You can count on: “Consistent effort and high energy.” - Woods
Needs work: “Free throw shooting.” - Woods
TYLER
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Amber Wiley
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
2019-20 record: 9-22
Top returning players: Kamora Jackson … Ellyse Daye … Kierstyn Ross
Newcomer to watch: A’Niya Hartsfield
You can count on: “Turaround on the defensive end and smooth transition in offensive play.” - Wiley
Needs work: “Placing the correct pieces of the puzzle together.” – Wiley
LUFKIN
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: SaDale Lamb
Coach’s record: 2
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
2019-20 record: 23-12
Top returning players: Brookelyn Fowler … Aaliyah Menefee … Tori Coleman … Akyshia Cottrell … Mallory Patel … Kelby Coutee … Alecia Rivera-Scott … Courtnee Morgan
Newcomers to watch: Tara Hale … Sh’Niyah Shankle
Additional comments: “Part-time players don’t get full-time benefits.” — Lamb
Did you know: Lufkin will play in its new facility on the Lufkin High School campus in the 2021-22 season.
BROWNSBORO
Mascot: Bearettes
Coach: Jeremy Durham
District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 32-7
Top returning players: Kentoya Woods
Newcomers to watch: Mekhayia Moore … Paris Miller … Allie Cooper
You can count on: “Depth. Experience.” Durham
Needs work: “Shooting and consistency.” - Durham
Did you know: Brownsboro reached the regional semifinals last season … Woods has signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State University
CANTON
Mascot: Eaglettes
Coach: John Hobbs
District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 23-12
Top returning players: Shameir Quimby … Amari Welch
Did you know: Hobbs is assisted by Glenn Neal and Jeff Hague … Quimby and Welch are both sophomores.
VAN
Mascot: Lady Vandals
Coach: Warren Southers
District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 20-12
Top returning players: Skylar Savage (10 points, 9 rebounds) … Maci Jones (4 points, 2.4 rebounds) … Emma Lou Brown-Smith (3.4 points, 3.6 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Landry Jones … Jordan Ryan)
You can count on: “Team speed and post game.” - Southers
Needs work: “Guard play. Experience.” - Southers
Did you know: Southers has a career coaching record of 473-342. Last season was his first at Van
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Dee Lewis
District: 16-4A (Henderson, Kilgore, Bullard, Lindale, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
Top returning players: Peyton Borens … Kenzie Gee … Zailey McGee … Rachel Petree … Madison Schreiber
Newcomers to watch: Laila Thompson … Abby Caron … Erin Gregson … Janie Bradshaw … Carli Manasse … Brantley Coggins
You can count on: “Commitment. In spite of adversity on the girls side, these girls come every day with a winning attitude and show great determination when they hit the court.” - Lewis
Needs work: “We definitely want to do more offensively and shoot the ball a lot more, but everybody knows defense wins championships.” - Lewis
Did you know: Lewis, who will also coach the Spring Hill varsity boys, has a career record of 158-102 and a 16-14 record at Spring Hill … Lewis’ niece, Montana Harrison, will be the head coach at Carlisle this season. Spring Hill and Carlisle are scheduled to play each other at Spring Hill on Dec. 5
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Trushundra McGill
Coach’s record: 29-24
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
Top returning players: Miah Thomas (13.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.1 assists) … Alexis “AT” Anderson … Skye Cotton
Newcomers to watch: Summer Hayden
You can count on: “Team chemistry and the love they all have for the game.” - McGill
Needs work: “Working the old/new girls into the new system I’m going to put in place.” - McGill
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Kristen LeShaw
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Lindale, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
Top returning players: Sakaylon Roquemore … Taylor Helton … Breniya Harkless … Ty’esha Mosley
Newcomers to watch: Taylor Lybrand … Mikeya Washington
You can count on: “The girls will play together and be patient while plays develop.” - LeShaw
Needs work: “Seeing the court and positioning.” - LeShaw
Did you know: The Lady Lions return six players with varsity experience
BULLARD
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Barry Gill
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2019-20 record: 33-6
Top returning players: Bailey Smith … Stephanie King … Kelli Richmond … Jordy Martin … Beverly Howard
Newcomers to watch: Anna Turgeau … Jadyn Welch
You can count on: “Four-year starter Bailey Smith.” - Gill
Needs work: “We graduated five great seniors, so this team will look different and will need to gain experience.” - Gill
Did you know: Bullard has won at least 30 games for six straight seasons
CHAPEL HILL
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Tony Riley
Coach’s record: 48-21
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Bullard)
2019-20 record: 21-11
Top returning players: Kya Cook … DJ Kincade … Tierney Minor … Alexia Rogers
Newcomers to watch: Hillary Crist … Amauriyen Davis
Additional comments: “We are going to be very young and inexperienced, but we will play fast and compete at a very high level.” — Riley
Did you know: Cook, Kincade, Rogers and Crist are all in the Class of 2023 … Riley, who was a member of the only Chapel Hill basketball team to advance to the state tournament, returns to his alma mater after spending a season at Tyler Lee as an assistant after a stint as a head coach at Mineola.
LINDALE
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Daniel Devisscher
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
2019-20 record: 14-20
Top returning players: Shelbi Steen (11.5 points, 8.1 rebounds) … Lily Chamberlain (8.1 points, 1.8 assists, 2.2 steals) … Kalaya Pierce (2.1 assists, 2.2 steals) … Brooke Everest (5.9 points, 2.9 steals, 1.7 assists) … Brenley Philen (4.4 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Makenna Burks … Maryley Keith
You can count on: “Always coming out and competiting.” - Devisscher
Needs work: “Finishing.” - Devisscher
Did you know: Lindale remolded/updated and now has an additional gymnasium at the high school campus for extra game space
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Michael Johnson
District: 17-4A (Rusk, Palestine, Center, Hudson, Jasper)
2019-20 record: 18-14
Top returning players: Makhai Lewis (10 points, 12 rebounds) … Jakyra Roberts (8 points, 6 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Jakiya Jackson
You can count on: “Team speed.” - Johnson
Needs work: “Game experience. Very young team.” - Johnson
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Mandi Simpson
District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, Pleasant Grove, North Lamar, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)
Top returning players: Haylee Jordan (17 points) … Madisyon Tate … Le Le Morton
You can count on: “Experience and playing hard.” - Simpson
Needs work: “Conditioning. Volleyball going deep, plus no tournaments. We need to get into basketball shape.” - Simpson
Did you know: Gilmer will be playing at a new gymnasium/high school this season
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: John Chatham
District: 15-4A (Pleasant Grove, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau)
2019-20 record: 17-15
Top returning players: Sanaa Hollins … Natalie Styles … Ta’Shanti Moss … Elyssia Lemelle … Kyleigh Posey
Newcomers to watch: Laila Rhymes
You can count on: “Enthusiasm. They are always wanting in the gym and have shown excitement for months.” - Chatham
Needs work: “We must develop a bench and supporting case.” - Chatham
Did you know: Chatham has a 104-87 career coaching record
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Desiree Hutchins-Boyett
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Ore City, Sabine, Gladewater, Hughes Springs)
2019-20 record: 21-12
Top returning players: Renee Cook … Alysa Hall … Payton Palmer
Newcomers to watch: Anna Iske … Lexi palmer … Whitni Rayson
You can count on: “Good team chemistry, effort and toughness.” – Hutchins-Boyett
Needs work: “Offensive consistency as a team and handling those pressure situations as a team.” – Hutchins-Boyett
Did you know: The Ladynecks fell in the bi-district round of the playoffs to Hughes Springs last season.
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Sara Cantrell
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Gladewater, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Ore City, New Diana)
2019-20 record: 22-10
Top returning players: Blaire Kaufman (14 points, 4 rebounds) ... Hailey Davis (4 points, 2 rebounds) ... Mercedes Willett (5 points, 10 rebounds) ... Callie Sparks ... Ally Gresham ... Maddie Furrh
Newcomers to watch: Claudia Simmons ... Addy Gresham
You can count on: "The Lady Cardinals will always play hard." - Cantrell
Needs work: "The Lady Cardinals will need to get the reps to get experience playing together." - Cantrell
Did you know: Cantrell has a 101-85 career coaching record, including a 75-51 mark at Sabine
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Jermaine Lewis
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)
2019-20 record: 12-16
Top returning players: Hai’leigh Oliver (9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.4 assists) … Ebony Pipkin (11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals) … Alexis Boyd (2.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) … Sydney Spurlock (3.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals)
Newcomers to watch: Calice Henderson
You can count on: “Playing hard each night.” - Lewis
Needs work: “Defense and communication.” - Lewis
Did you know: Lewis has a 108-103 career coaching record … Oliver was a first-team all-district performer, and Pipkin was the district’s Newcomer of the Year last season
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Ryan Herring
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)
2019-20 record: 6-19
Top returning players: Callie Click … Asia Newsome … Skielar Foreman … Katherine Yount … Sarah Yount … Kamrin Woodall … Ashley Orona
You can count on: “We are going to play hard, play together and pressure the ball.” - Herring
Needs work: “The girls are adjusting to a new coach, so there will be growing pains and a learning curve, but the girls are working really hard to learn fast and do things right.” - Herring
Did you know: New Diana returns seven players from last year’s varsity squad
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Phillip Neill
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Gladewater, New Diana, Sabine, Ore City, White Oak)
2019-20 record: 15-7
Top returning players: Adrianna Kennedy … Kylie McMillon … Sammantha Waller … Sanariya Davis
Newcomers to watch: Amaunni Craver … Karmen Searcy … Ariel Crowder … Kyleigh Wilson
You can count on: “We’ll play to the last buzzer. We look to outwork and out hustle everyone on the floor.” - McNeill
Needs work: “Our overall ball-handling and shooting needs to improve.” - McNeill
Did you know: The Lady Mustangs finished 8-6 in district play last season
DAINGERFIELD
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Marcus Latimore
District: 15-3A (Gladewater, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Ore City, Sabine, White Oak)
2019-20 record: 22-7
Top returning players: Genesis Allen … Diamond Jeter
Newcomers to watch: Sanaa Fields … Terry Gholston
You can count on: “Defensive pressure.” - Latimore
Needs work: “Building team chemistry in a rebuilding year.” - Latimore
Did you know: The Lady Tigers advanced to the regional quarterfinals last season
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Patricia Nelson
District: 16-3A (Jefferson, Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)
2019-20 record: 16-12
Top returning players: Kayla Jones … Trinity Edwards … Summer Dancy-Vasquez … Kaylei Stroud … Kerrigan Biggs
Newcomers to watch: TaKayla Bradley … Emma Wiley … Jade Moore-Simon … Brynlee Mims … Jourdan Sikorski
You can count on: “Speed, defense and experience.” - Nelson
Needs work: “Shooting.” - Nelson
Did you know: Nelson has a career coaching record of 451-132 and a district record of 177-31. At Tatum, she’s 371-97 and 144-20
JEFFERSON
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Mark Allen
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, West Rusk, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)
2019-20 record: 15-13
Top returning players: “Tierrani Johnson (12 points, 5.5 rebounds) … Da’Navia Thomas (7 points, 3 assists) … JaKayla Rusk (4.5 points, 3 assists)
Newcomers to watch: Breanna Carter … NeNe Burns … Iyanna Barnett
You can count on: “This team will work hard and keep our tradition of basketball success going.” - Allen
Needs work: “Developing into a cohesive unit.” - Allen
Did you know: Allen has 535 coaching wins in his career
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Lady Jackets
Coach: Crystal Mills
District: 16-3A (Jefferson, Arp, Harleton, West Rusk, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)
2019-20 record: 19-13
Top returning players: Christen Smith (9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds) … Maddison Edwards (5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Morgan Shaw … Karrigan Love
You can count on: “We’ll be defensively sound and very scrappy.” - Mills
Needs work: “Were going to be a young team, so we will have to work on our maturity and fundamentals.” - Mills
Did you know: Elysian Fields has made the playoffs each of the last 10 seasons … Mills’ sister is Elysian Fields head volleyball coach Keasa Bonds
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Lady Raiders
Coach: Cordelle Smith
District: 16-3A (Jefferson, Arp, Harleton, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)
2019-20 record: 6-20
Top returning players: Piper Morton … Jamie Casey … Stormie LeJeune
Newcomers to watch: Triniti Tatum … Shynise Smith
You can count on: “Effort. This group will play hard not matter the situation.” - Smith
Needs work: “Offensive identity. We lost our two top scorers from last season, and must find offensive production.” - Smith
Did you know: Smith is in his first season as a head coach. His assistants are Tiffany Williams and Bobbie Vowell
PAUL PEWITT
Mascot: Lady Brahmas
Coach: Steve Trussell
District: 14-3A (Atlana, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City, Redwater)
2019-20 record: 23-9
Top returning players: Mya Heath (14.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 steals) … Sissy Jones (10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.5 assists) … Calli Osmon (8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.7 blocks) … Dazha Cooper (4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals) … Shawni Cooper (4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals) … McKayla Jackson (3.1 points, 3.0 rebounds) … Jailyn Smith (6.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals, 3.3 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Tamia Johnson … Tydrianna Key … Addison Perry … Lindsey Mackay … Tatiana Donaldson
You can count on: “Experience. We return our top seven players, and Heath, Jones and Osmon are all seniors who have been on varsity since they were freshme. Shooting, full-court defense, run and gun attack with emphasis on shooting the three.” - Trussell
Needs work: “Depth. We need girls to step up because of the style we play. Free throws. We shot 48% from the line last year.” - Trussell
Did you know: Trussell has a 97-83 career record, all at Paul Pewitt … The Lady Brahmas made 228 3-pointers last year. In the five previous seasons, Paul Pewitt made 289 triples
HARMONY
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Sheri Seahorn
District: 13-3A (Quitman, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Winnsboro, Mineola, Winona)
Top returning players: Kinzee Settles … Jenci Seahorn
Newcomers to watch: Lanie Trimple … Lillie Jones
You can count on: “Heart. They will play with everything they have.” - Seahorn
Needs work: “Scoring.” - Seahorn
Did you know: Harmony lost in the area playoffs last season to Prairiland
LAPOYNOR
Mascot: Lady Flyers
Coach: Jammie Maze
District: 19-2A
2019-20 record: 29-9
Top returning players: Laura McClelland … Staci Whitehead … Natalie Tobin … mia Mitchell … Markayla Hurd … Laci Davis … Marissa Hurd … Laney Almon
Newcomer to watch: Kitty Eldridge
Additional comments: “We were a very young team last year playing with as many as six freshmen making it to the regional finals. We are a very hungry and determined team looking to improve.” — Maze
Did you know: LaPoynor advanced to the regional finals last season … LaPoynor is ranked No. 14 in Class 2A … Whitehead is being recruited by multiple college programs … LaPoynor’s team has the current valedictorian and salutatorian candidates for the senior class.
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: J.B. Littlejohn
District: 21-2A (Hawkins, Overton, Beckville, Carlisle, Big Sandy)
2019-20 record: 25-8
Players to watch: Macey Alston (16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals) … Carleigh Judd (14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) … Makena Littlejohn (7.2 points, 2.8 steals) … Macey Roberts (4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks) … Gracie Winn … Kyler Littlejohn
You can count on: “Senior leadership will be tremendous with two returning starters being varsity starters the past two seasons and the othering being a starter the past three years. Our core is very experienced with solid basketball savvy.” - Littlejohn
Needs work: “The bench will be young and inexperienced at the varsity level. We will need to develop depth to give us a boost as our season progresses.” - Littlejohn
Did you know: Littlejohn has a career coaching record of 368-211, including a 135-35 mark in five seasons at Union Grove … The Lady Lions advanced to the regional quarterfinals last season … Union Grove has five straight 25-win seasons and seven seasons in a row making the playoffs … Littlejohn has two daughters – senior Makena and sophomore Kyler – on the varsity, marking the third time in six years having a set of sisters on the varsity squad
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Amy English
District: 21-2A (Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy)
2019-20 record: 16-15
Top returning players: Haley Straubie … Baylie Seegers … Hannah Sharpless … Reagan Greer … Amber Harris … McKinna Chamness
You can count on: “Great defense.” - English
Needs work: “Working the ball inside.” – English
Did you know: The Ladycats finished 7-5 in district play last season
LINDEN-KILDARE
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: James Allen
District: 16-2A (Rivercrest, Clarksville, Detroit, Maud, McLeod, James Bowie
2019-20 record: 2-24
Top returning players: Angelyna Meggs … LaSonya Nard … Madison Ebarb … Sydney Hampton
Newcomers to watch: Hannah Brown … Madilyn Bynum … Kaycee Neville … Sophia Hampton … Ashtin Patterson … Rylee Burns … Greenlee Smith … Leah Brown
You can count on: “We will play from start to finish and we will not give up. We will play for one another.” - Allen
Needs work: “Getting to know one another and making sure we have team chemistry.” - Allen
MCLEOD
Mascot: Lady Longhorns
Coach: Casey Schubert
District: 16-2A (Rivercrest, Clarksville, Detroit, Maud, James Bowie, Linden-Kildare)
2019-20 record: 25-10
Top returning players: Kaitlyn Cross (12.2 points) … Sibbie Comer (11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds … Cary May (4.8 points) … Ella Lambeth (6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds) … Regan Johnson … Gracie Lance (8.3 points, 8 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Stormy Johnson … Rielyn Schubert … Kenslee Cross
You can count on: “We have four girls 5-10 or taller.” - Schubert
Needs work: “This is my second year in the program, so the girls are still learning and developing.” - Schubert
Did you know: McLeod does not play football or volleyball
ALL SAINTS
Mascot: Lady Trojans
Coach: David Sanders
District: TAPPS 2-4A (Bishop Gorman, Pantego Christian, Dallas Covenant, Grace Prep, Dallas Shelton)
2019-20 record: 7-20
Top returning players: Sarah Jordan … Maggie Maxey … Conley Cavender … Olivia Patterson … Taylor Phillips … Eyan Absar
Newcomers to watch: Olivia Goedeke … Janssen Chisholm … Sarah Huckabee … Shelby Phillips … Laura Bryan
Additional comments: “We return six players from last year's playoff team. Out of 11 players, eight are seniors, with six of those seniors with three-plus years of varsity experience. The return of Shelby Phillips is huge for our team as she'll make us tough inside. The addition of seniors Sarah Huckabee and Laura Bryan will give us more athleticism and competitiveness, as both girls work really hard and are great teammates. The three underclassmen will also be looked on to contribute valuable minutes this season as we'll rely on their experience for the years to come.” — Sanders
Did you know: All Saints will play “Bedlam Ball”, where they will press the entire game, have 5 for 5 wave substitutions and try to get a shot within 12 seconds every possession … Sanders’ teams have made the playoffs in all five seasons he has been a head coach.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
Mascot: Lady Sentinels
Coach: Todd Kaunitz
Top returning players: Makenna Kaunitz (23 points) … Hailey Beasley
Newcomers to watch: Campbell Laney … Mary White
You can count on: “We will play fast-paced basketball and will be a defensive driven team.” - Kaunitz
Needs work: “Our halfcourt offense is going to see some great improvement this year.” - Kaunitz
Did you know: Makenna Kaunitz was the district’s offensive MVP and a first team all-state player last year as a freshman
LONGVIEW HEAT
Coach: Brian Greer
2019-20 record: 24-9
Top returning players: Jaelyn Cleveland (11.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 blocks) … Jenna Parker (6.2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals) … Jordan Parker (26 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 steals, 122 made 3-pointers) … Madison Wright (4 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Brailey Brown … Abbey Gallant … Grace Lawrence … Laynie Walton … Aubrey Silverthorne
You can count on: “Quiet enthusiasm and selfless hard work in learning, playing and enjoying the game.” - Greer
Needs work: “Conditioning and endurance for the long haul.” - Greer
Did you know: Longview HEAT captured the NCHBC regional title and the TAIAO state championship last season