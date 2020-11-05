TYLER LEGACY

Mascot: Lady Raiders

Coach: Ross Barber

District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Dallas Skyline)

2019-20 record: 28-7

Top returning players: Aaliyah Campbell … Vanessa Hayward … Taliyah Mumphrey … Ella Rook … Rose Rook … Micaelah Igaya … Ionna Jones

Newcomers to watch: Nyla Inmon … Katlyn Jasper … Deveren Thompson … Markesha Allen

Did you know: Jasper previously played at Brook Hill.

LONGVIEW

Mascot: Lady Lobos

Coach: Clay Busby

District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)

2019-20 record: 14-17

Top returning players: Cree McLemore … Madison Pippins … Brayleigh Mitchell … Jakayla Morrow

Newcomers to watch: Catherine Arce … Ja’Kannen Horton … Tarah Lister … Elaija Hatley … Iyanna Taylor … Jilia Wilson … Jordan Writt

You can count on: “More familiarity with the system and effort will be great every night.” - Busby

Needs work: “We have to make a quick adjustment with the large overlap of the volleyball season this year. We won’t have many games to prepare for district with our full team.” - Busby

Did you know: Busby is 190-105 in his career … The Lady Lobos finished 5-7 in district play last season and lost a play-in game for the fourth playoff spot

PINE TREE

Mascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: Robin Herber

District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)

Top returning players: Malaeka Wilson … D’Karia Woodard

You can count on: “We’ll defend and play yard.” - Herber

Needs work: “We need consistent scorers.” - Herber

HALLSVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Holly Long

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)

Top returning players: Mallory Pyle … Laikyn Smith … Abbi Fischer … Catherine Warford

Newcomers to watch: Aubrey Marjason … MaKayla Menchue

You can count on: “We have eight returning varsity players with experience and good chemistry. We will bring defensive intensity to the court and play a fast-paced, up tempo game.” - Long

Needs work: “We are working toward controlling our aggression on defense so we can play smarter and keep teams from shooting bonus shots against us.” - Long

Did you know: The Ladycats went 9-5 in district play last season, losing to Royse City in the bi-district playoffs

MARSHALL

Mascot: Lady Mavericks

Coach: Eric Woods

Coach’s record: 11-18

District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)

2019-20 record: 11-18

Top returning players: Katelynn Jones (8.1 points, 5 rebounds, 3.1 assists) … Jordan Terry (4.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks) … Kamryn Turner (4.7 points, 6.5 rebounds) … Asia Smith (5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Serenity Jackson … Jakairi Blacknell … Diamond Smith

You can count on: “Consistent effort and high energy.” - Woods

Needs work: “Free throw shooting.” - Woods

TYLER

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Amber Wiley

District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)

2019-20 record: 9-22

Top returning players: Kamora Jackson … Ellyse Daye … Kierstyn Ross

Newcomer to watch: A’Niya Hartsfield

You can count on: “Turaround on the defensive end and smooth transition in offensive play.” - Wiley

Needs work: “Placing the correct pieces of the puzzle together.” – Wiley

LUFKIN

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: SaDale Lamb

Coach’s record: 2

District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)

2019-20 record: 23-12

Top returning players: Brookelyn Fowler … Aaliyah Menefee … Tori Coleman … Akyshia Cottrell … Mallory Patel … Kelby Coutee … Alecia Rivera-Scott … Courtnee Morgan

Newcomers to watch: Tara Hale … Sh’Niyah Shankle

Additional comments: “Part-time players don’t get full-time benefits.” — Lamb

Did you know: Lufkin will play in its new facility on the Lufkin High School campus in the 2021-22 season.

BROWNSBORO

Mascot: Bearettes

Coach: Jeremy Durham

District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)

2019-20 record: 32-7

Top returning players: Kentoya Woods

Newcomers to watch: Mekhayia Moore … Paris Miller … Allie Cooper

You can count on: “Depth. Experience.” Durham

Needs work: “Shooting and consistency.” - Durham

Did you know: Brownsboro reached the regional semifinals last season … Woods has signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State University

CANTON

Mascot: Eaglettes

Coach: John Hobbs

District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)

2019-20 record: 23-12

Top returning players: Shameir Quimby … Amari Welch

Did you know: Hobbs is assisted by Glenn Neal and Jeff Hague … Quimby and Welch are both sophomores.

VAN

Mascot: Lady Vandals

Coach: Warren Southers

District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Wills Point)

2019-20 record: 20-12

Top returning players: Skylar Savage (10 points, 9 rebounds) … Maci Jones (4 points, 2.4 rebounds) … Emma Lou Brown-Smith (3.4 points, 3.6 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Landry Jones … Jordan Ryan)

You can count on: “Team speed and post game.” - Southers

Needs work: “Guard play. Experience.” - Southers

Did you know: Southers has a career coaching record of 473-342. Last season was his first at Van

SPRING HILL

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Dee Lewis

District: 16-4A (Henderson, Kilgore, Bullard, Lindale, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)

Top returning players: Peyton Borens … Kenzie Gee … Zailey McGee … Rachel Petree … Madison Schreiber

Newcomers to watch: Laila Thompson … Abby Caron … Erin Gregson … Janie Bradshaw … Carli Manasse … Brantley Coggins

You can count on: “Commitment. In spite of adversity on the girls side, these girls come every day with a winning attitude and show great determination when they hit the court.” - Lewis

Needs work: “We definitely want to do more offensively and shoot the ball a lot more, but everybody knows defense wins championships.” - Lewis

Did you know: Lewis, who will also coach the Spring Hill varsity boys, has a career record of 158-102 and a 16-14 record at Spring Hill … Lewis’ niece, Montana Harrison, will be the head coach at Carlisle this season. Spring Hill and Carlisle are scheduled to play each other at Spring Hill on Dec. 5

KILGORE

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Trushundra McGill

Coach’s record: 29-24

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)

Top returning players: Miah Thomas (13.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.1 assists) … Alexis “AT” Anderson … Skye Cotton

Newcomers to watch: Summer Hayden

You can count on: “Team chemistry and the love they all have for the game.” - McGill

Needs work: “Working the old/new girls into the new system I’m going to put in place.” - McGill

HENDERSON

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: Kristen LeShaw

District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Lindale, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)

Top returning players: Sakaylon Roquemore … Taylor Helton … Breniya Harkless … Ty’esha Mosley

Newcomers to watch: Taylor Lybrand … Mikeya Washington

You can count on: “The girls will play together and be patient while plays develop.” - LeShaw

Needs work: “Seeing the court and positioning.” - LeShaw

Did you know: The Lady Lions return six players with varsity experience

BULLARD

Mascot: Lady Panthers

Coach: Barry Gill

District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)

2019-20 record: 33-6

Top returning players: Bailey Smith … Stephanie King … Kelli Richmond … Jordy Martin … Beverly Howard

Newcomers to watch: Anna Turgeau … Jadyn Welch

You can count on: “Four-year starter Bailey Smith.” - Gill

Needs work: “We graduated five great seniors, so this team will look different and will need to gain experience.” - Gill

Did you know: Bullard has won at least 30 games for six straight seasons

CHAPEL HILL

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Tony Riley

Coach’s record: 48-21

District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Bullard)

2019-20 record: 21-11

Top returning players: Kya Cook … DJ Kincade … Tierney Minor … Alexia Rogers

Newcomers to watch: Hillary Crist … Amauriyen Davis

Additional comments: “We are going to be very young and inexperienced, but we will play fast and compete at a very high level.” — Riley

Did you know: Cook, Kincade, Rogers and Crist are all in the Class of 2023 … Riley, who was a member of the only Chapel Hill basketball team to advance to the state tournament, returns to his alma mater after spending a season at Tyler Lee as an assistant after a stint as a head coach at Mineola.

LINDALE

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Daniel Devisscher

District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)

2019-20 record: 14-20

Top returning players: Shelbi Steen (11.5 points, 8.1 rebounds) … Lily Chamberlain (8.1 points, 1.8 assists, 2.2 steals) … Kalaya Pierce (2.1 assists, 2.2 steals) … Brooke Everest (5.9 points, 2.9 steals, 1.7 assists) … Brenley Philen (4.4 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Makenna Burks … Maryley Keith

You can count on: “Always coming out and competiting.” - Devisscher

Needs work: “Finishing.” - Devisscher

Did you know: Lindale remolded/updated and now has an additional gymnasium at the high school campus for extra game space

CARTHAGE

Mascot: Lady Dawgs

Coach: Michael Johnson

District: 17-4A (Rusk, Palestine, Center, Hudson, Jasper)

2019-20 record: 18-14

Top returning players: Makhai Lewis (10 points, 12 rebounds) … Jakyra Roberts (8 points, 6 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Jakiya Jackson

You can count on: “Team speed.” - Johnson

Needs work: “Game experience. Very young team.” - Johnson

GILMER

Mascot: Lady Buckeyes

Coach: Mandi Simpson

District: 15-4A (Pittsburg, Pleasant Grove, North Lamar, Paris, Liberty-Eylau)

Top returning players: Haylee Jordan (17 points) … Madisyon Tate … Le Le Morton

You can count on: “Experience and playing hard.” - Simpson

Needs work: “Conditioning. Volleyball going deep, plus no tournaments. We need to get into basketball shape.” - Simpson

Did you know: Gilmer will be playing at a new gymnasium/high school this season

PITTSBURG

Mascot: Lady Pirates

Coach: John Chatham

District: 15-4A (Pleasant Grove, Paris, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau)

2019-20 record: 17-15

Top returning players: Sanaa Hollins … Natalie Styles … Ta’Shanti Moss … Elyssia Lemelle … Kyleigh Posey

Newcomers to watch: Laila Rhymes

You can count on: “Enthusiasm. They are always wanting in the gym and have shown excitement for months.” - Chatham

Needs work: “We must develop a bench and supporting case.” - Chatham

Did you know: Chatham has a 104-87 career coaching record

WHITE OAK

Mascot: Ladynecks

Coach: Desiree Hutchins-Boyett

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Ore City, Sabine, Gladewater, Hughes Springs)

2019-20 record: 21-12

Top returning players: Renee Cook … Alysa Hall … Payton Palmer

Newcomers to watch: Anna Iske … Lexi palmer … Whitni Rayson

You can count on: “Good team chemistry, effort and toughness.” – Hutchins-Boyett

Needs work: “Offensive consistency as a team and handling those pressure situations as a team.” – Hutchins-Boyett

Did you know: The Ladynecks fell in the bi-district round of the playoffs to Hughes Springs last season.

SABINE

Mascot: Lady Cardinals

Coach: Sara Cantrell

District: 15-3A (White Oak, Gladewater, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Ore City, New Diana)

2019-20 record: 22-10

Top returning players: Blaire Kaufman (14 points, 4 rebounds) ... Hailey Davis (4 points, 2 rebounds) ... Mercedes Willett (5 points, 10 rebounds) ... Callie Sparks ... Ally Gresham ... Maddie Furrh

Newcomers to watch: Claudia Simmons ... Addy Gresham

You can count on: "The Lady Cardinals will always play hard." - Cantrell

Needs work: "The Lady Cardinals will need to get the reps to get experience playing together." - Cantrell

Did you know: Cantrell has a 101-85 career coaching record, including a 75-51 mark at Sabine

GLADEWATER

Mascot: Lady Bears

Coach: Jermaine Lewis

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)

2019-20 record: 12-16

Top returning players: Hai’leigh Oliver (9.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.4 assists) … Ebony Pipkin (11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals) … Alexis Boyd (2.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks) … Sydney Spurlock (3.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals)

Newcomers to watch: Calice Henderson

You can count on: “Playing hard each night.” - Lewis

Needs work: “Defense and communication.” - Lewis

Did you know: Lewis has a 108-103 career coaching record … Oliver was a first-team all-district performer, and Pipkin was the district’s Newcomer of the Year last season

NEW DIANA

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Ryan Herring

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Gladewater, Sabine, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)

2019-20 record: 6-19

Top returning players: Callie Click … Asia Newsome … Skielar Foreman … Katherine Yount … Sarah Yount … Kamrin Woodall … Ashley Orona

You can count on: “We are going to play hard, play together and pressure the ball.” - Herring

Needs work: “The girls are adjusting to a new coach, so there will be growing pains and a learning curve, but the girls are working really hard to learn fast and do things right.” - Herring

Did you know: New Diana returns seven players from last year’s varsity squad

HUGHES SPRINGS

Mascot: Lady Mustangs

Coach: Phillip Neill

District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Gladewater, New Diana, Sabine, Ore City, White Oak)

2019-20 record: 15-7

Top returning players: Adrianna Kennedy … Kylie McMillon … Sammantha Waller … Sanariya Davis

Newcomers to watch: Amaunni Craver … Karmen Searcy … Ariel Crowder … Kyleigh Wilson

You can count on: “We’ll play to the last buzzer. We look to outwork and out hustle everyone on the floor.” - McNeill

Needs work: “Our overall ball-handling and shooting needs to improve.” - McNeill

Did you know: The Lady Mustangs finished 8-6 in district play last season

DAINGERFIELD

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: Marcus Latimore

District: 15-3A (Gladewater, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Ore City, Sabine, White Oak)

2019-20 record: 22-7

Top returning players: Genesis Allen … Diamond Jeter

Newcomers to watch: Sanaa Fields … Terry Gholston

You can count on: “Defensive pressure.” - Latimore

Needs work: “Building team chemistry in a rebuilding year.” - Latimore

Did you know: The Lady Tigers advanced to the regional quarterfinals last season

TATUM

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Patricia Nelson

District: 16-3A (Jefferson, Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)

2019-20 record: 16-12

Top returning players: Kayla Jones … Trinity Edwards … Summer Dancy-Vasquez … Kaylei Stroud … Kerrigan Biggs

Newcomers to watch: TaKayla Bradley … Emma Wiley … Jade Moore-Simon … Brynlee Mims … Jourdan Sikorski

You can count on: “Speed, defense and experience.” - Nelson

Needs work: “Shooting.” - Nelson

Did you know: Nelson has a career coaching record of 451-132 and a district record of 177-31. At Tatum, she’s 371-97 and 144-20

JEFFERSON

Mascot: Lady Bulldogs

Coach: Mark Allen

District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, West Rusk, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)

2019-20 record: 15-13

Top returning players: “Tierrani Johnson (12 points, 5.5 rebounds) … Da’Navia Thomas (7 points, 3 assists) … JaKayla Rusk (4.5 points, 3 assists)

Newcomers to watch: Breanna Carter … NeNe Burns … Iyanna Barnett

You can count on: “This team will work hard and keep our tradition of basketball success going.” - Allen

Needs work: “Developing into a cohesive unit.” - Allen

Did you know: Allen has 535 coaching wins in his career

ELYSIAN FIELDS

Mascot: Lady Jackets

Coach: Crystal Mills

District: 16-3A (Jefferson, Arp, Harleton, West Rusk, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)

2019-20 record: 19-13

Top returning players: Christen Smith (9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds) … Maddison Edwards (5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Morgan Shaw … Karrigan Love

You can count on: “We’ll be defensively sound and very scrappy.” - Mills

Needs work: “Were going to be a young team, so we will have to work on our maturity and fundamentals.” - Mills

Did you know: Elysian Fields has made the playoffs each of the last 10 seasons … Mills’ sister is Elysian Fields head volleyball coach Keasa Bonds

WEST RUSK

Mascot: Lady Raiders

Coach: Cordelle Smith

District: 16-3A (Jefferson, Arp, Harleton, Tatum, Troup, Waskom)

2019-20 record: 6-20

Top returning players: Piper Morton … Jamie Casey … Stormie LeJeune

Newcomers to watch: Triniti Tatum … Shynise Smith

You can count on: “Effort. This group will play hard not matter the situation.” - Smith

Needs work: “Offensive identity. We lost our two top scorers from last season, and must find offensive production.” - Smith

Did you know: Smith is in his first season as a head coach. His assistants are Tiffany Williams and Bobbie Vowell

PAUL PEWITT

Mascot: Lady Brahmas

Coach: Steve Trussell

District: 14-3A (Atlana, DeKalb, Hooks, New Boston, Queen City, Redwater)

2019-20 record: 23-9

Top returning players: Mya Heath (14.4 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 steals) … Sissy Jones (10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.5 assists) … Calli Osmon (8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.7 blocks) … Dazha Cooper (4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals) … Shawni Cooper (4.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals) … McKayla Jackson (3.1 points, 3.0 rebounds) … Jailyn Smith (6.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals, 3.3 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Tamia Johnson … Tydrianna Key … Addison Perry … Lindsey Mackay … Tatiana Donaldson

You can count on: “Experience. We return our top seven players, and Heath, Jones and Osmon are all seniors who have been on varsity since they were freshme. Shooting, full-court defense, run and gun attack with emphasis on shooting the three.” - Trussell

Needs work: “Depth. We need girls to step up because of the style we play. Free throws. We shot 48% from the line last year.” - Trussell

Did you know: Trussell has a 97-83 career record, all at Paul Pewitt … The Lady Brahmas made 228 3-pointers last year. In the five previous seasons, Paul Pewitt made 289 triples

HARMONY

Mascot: Lady Eagles

Coach: Sheri Seahorn

District: 13-3A (Quitman, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Winnsboro, Mineola, Winona)

Top returning players: Kinzee Settles … Jenci Seahorn

Newcomers to watch: Lanie Trimple … Lillie Jones

You can count on: “Heart. They will play with everything they have.” - Seahorn

Needs work: “Scoring.” - Seahorn

Did you know: Harmony lost in the area playoffs last season to Prairiland

LAPOYNOR

Mascot: Lady Flyers

Coach: Jammie Maze

District: 19-2A

2019-20 record: 29-9

Top returning players: Laura McClelland … Staci Whitehead … Natalie Tobin … mia Mitchell … Markayla Hurd … Laci Davis … Marissa Hurd … Laney Almon

Newcomer to watch: Kitty Eldridge

Additional comments: “We were a very young team last year playing with as many as six freshmen making it to the regional finals. We are a very hungry and determined team looking to improve.” — Maze

Did you know: LaPoynor advanced to the regional finals last season … LaPoynor is ranked No. 14 in Class 2A … Whitehead is being recruited by multiple college programs … LaPoynor’s team has the current valedictorian and salutatorian candidates for the senior class.

UNION GROVE

Mascot: Lady Lions

Coach: J.B. Littlejohn

District: 21-2A (Hawkins, Overton, Beckville, Carlisle, Big Sandy)

2019-20 record: 25-8

Players to watch: Macey Alston (16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals) … Carleigh Judd (14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) … Makena Littlejohn (7.2 points, 2.8 steals) … Macey Roberts (4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks) … Gracie Winn … Kyler Littlejohn

You can count on: “Senior leadership will be tremendous with two returning starters being varsity starters the past two seasons and the othering being a starter the past three years. Our core is very experienced with solid basketball savvy.” - Littlejohn

Needs work: “The bench will be young and inexperienced at the varsity level. We will need to develop depth to give us a boost as our season progresses.” - Littlejohn

Did you know: Littlejohn has a career coaching record of 368-211, including a 135-35 mark in five seasons at Union Grove … The Lady Lions advanced to the regional quarterfinals last season … Union Grove has five straight 25-win seasons and seven seasons in a row making the playoffs … Littlejohn has two daughters – senior Makena and sophomore Kyler – on the varsity, marking the third time in six years having a set of sisters on the varsity squad

BECKVILLE

Mascot: Ladycats

Coach: Amy English

District: 21-2A (Union Grove, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Big Sandy)

2019-20 record: 16-15

Top returning players: Haley Straubie … Baylie Seegers … Hannah Sharpless … Reagan Greer … Amber Harris … McKinna Chamness

You can count on: “Great defense.” - English

Needs work: “Working the ball inside.” – English

Did you know: The Ladycats finished 7-5 in district play last season

LINDEN-KILDARE

Mascot: Lady Tigers

Coach: James Allen

District: 16-2A (Rivercrest, Clarksville, Detroit, Maud, McLeod, James Bowie

2019-20 record: 2-24

Top returning players: Angelyna Meggs … LaSonya Nard … Madison Ebarb … Sydney Hampton

Newcomers to watch: Hannah Brown … Madilyn Bynum … Kaycee Neville … Sophia Hampton … Ashtin Patterson … Rylee Burns … Greenlee Smith … Leah Brown

You can count on: “We will play from start to finish and we will not give up. We will play for one another.” - Allen

Needs work: “Getting to know one another and making sure we have team chemistry.” - Allen

MCLEOD

Mascot: Lady Longhorns

Coach: Casey Schubert

District: 16-2A (Rivercrest, Clarksville, Detroit, Maud, James Bowie, Linden-Kildare)

2019-20 record: 25-10

Top returning players: Kaitlyn Cross (12.2 points) … Sibbie Comer (11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds … Cary May (4.8 points) … Ella Lambeth (6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds) … Regan Johnson … Gracie Lance (8.3 points, 8 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Stormy Johnson … Rielyn Schubert … Kenslee Cross

You can count on: “We have four girls 5-10 or taller.” - Schubert

Needs work: “This is my second year in the program, so the girls are still learning and developing.” - Schubert

Did you know: McLeod does not play football or volleyball

ALL SAINTS

Mascot: Lady Trojans

Coach: David Sanders

District: TAPPS 2-4A (Bishop Gorman, Pantego Christian, Dallas Covenant, Grace Prep, Dallas Shelton)

2019-20 record: 7-20

Top returning players: Sarah Jordan … Maggie Maxey … Conley Cavender … Olivia Patterson … Taylor Phillips … Eyan Absar

Newcomers to watch: Olivia Goedeke … Janssen Chisholm … Sarah Huckabee … Shelby Phillips … Laura Bryan

Additional comments: “We return six players from last year's playoff team. Out of 11 players, eight are seniors, with six of those seniors with three-plus years of varsity experience. The return of Shelby Phillips is huge for our team as she'll make us tough inside. The addition of seniors Sarah Huckabee and Laura Bryan will give us more athleticism and competitiveness, as both girls work really hard and are great teammates. The three underclassmen will also be looked on to contribute valuable minutes this season as we'll rely on their experience for the years to come.” — Sanders

Did you know: All Saints will play “Bedlam Ball”, where they will press the entire game, have 5 for 5 wave substitutions and try to get a shot within 12 seconds every possession … Sanders’ teams have made the playoffs in all five seasons he has been a head coach.

CHRISTIAN HERITAGE

Mascot: Lady Sentinels

Coach: Todd Kaunitz

Top returning players: Makenna Kaunitz (23 points) … Hailey Beasley

Newcomers to watch: Campbell Laney … Mary White

You can count on: “We will play fast-paced basketball and will be a defensive driven team.” - Kaunitz

Needs work: “Our halfcourt offense is going to see some great improvement this year.” - Kaunitz

Did you know: Makenna Kaunitz was the district’s offensive MVP and a first team all-state player last year as a freshman

LONGVIEW HEAT

Coach: Brian Greer

2019-20 record: 24-9

Top returning players: Jaelyn Cleveland (11.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.4 blocks) … Jenna Parker (6.2 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals) … Jordan Parker (26 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 steals, 122 made 3-pointers) … Madison Wright (4 rebounds)

Newcomers to watch: Brailey Brown … Abbey Gallant … Grace Lawrence … Laynie Walton … Aubrey Silverthorne

You can count on: “Quiet enthusiasm and selfless hard work in learning, playing and enjoying the game.” - Greer

Needs work: “Conditioning and endurance for the long haul.” - Greer

Did you know: Longview HEAT captured the NCHBC regional title and the TAIAO state championship last season

