TYLER LEGACY
Mascot: Red Raiders
Coach: Kevin Walker
District: 10-6A (Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Mesquite, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Dallas Skyline)
2019-20 record: 7-19
Top returning players: Matt Wade (10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds) … Teon Erwin (11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds) … Will Mitchell … Nate Noland … Jaylon Spencer
Newcomers to watch: Deuteronomy Smith … Austin McCoo … Jamarion Robinson
Additional comments: “This is a great group that we have. We have five returners that have done a great job in helping get everyone on the same page and ready for this season. These guys come ready to work every day and we continue to get better. This is a fun group to coach and will be a team that you will want to see play.” — Walker
Did you know: Walker is 42-38 as a head coach. This will be his third year at Legacy, first as the head coach … Assistant coaches for the Red Raiders are Mike Smith, Justin Johnson, Brandon Rougely and Tim Johnson … Justin Johnson was a standout at John Tyler and Tyler Junior College before playing at Iowa. He was recently an assistant coach at TJC … Erwin was the All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year when he was at Chapel Hill in 2017-18.
TYLER HIGH
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Cedeno Clark
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Whitehouse, Jacksonville)
2019-20 record: 7-17
Top returning players: Malik Ray, Ashad Walker, Christopher Clark, Jerome Jones
Newcomers to watch: Kyron Key, Shakavon Brooks
Additional comments: “This will be the smallest team I’ve coached in my tenure at Tyler High, we will definitely have to be a scrappy team that does all the little things right to be successful this year.” — Clark
Did you know: Tyler High will play its home games in the junior varsity gym. The capacity will be 50 percent, and tickets can only be purchased online.
WHITEHOUSE
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Brent Kelley
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Tyler, Jacksonville)
2019-20 record: 12-19
Top returning players: Decarlton Wilson … Jalen Henry … Erick Hendrick
Did you know: Kelley is 233-129 as a head coach.
JACKSONVILLE
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Mark Alexander
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Tyler, Whitehouse)
2019-20 record: 8-18
Top returning players: Vito High … Devin McCuin
LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lobos
Coach: Don Newton
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019-20 record: 24-10
Top returning players: Jalen Hale (8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals) … DeMarcus Washington
Newcomers to watch: Caed Liebengood
You can count on: “The kids will compete and play hard.” - Newton
Needs work: “All new faces. Need to continue to mesh together.” - Newton
Did you know: Newton has a career coaching record of 397-235 … Hale started every game for the Lobos last season as a freshman, earning district Newcomer of the Year honors … Liebengood helped lead Trinity School of Texas to a TAPPS state championship last season, averaging 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.2 steals per game. He scored in double figures against every public school team the Titans played, including 34 against Mineola, 28 against New Diana, 40 against DeKalb and 21 against Harmony
PINE TREE
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Brandon Shaver
District: 15-5A (Longview, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Hallsville, Marshall, Texas High)
2019-20 record: 15-19
Top returning players: Daryus Gray (9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals) … Torrel Collins
Newcomers to watch: D.J. Rockwell … Nate Adkins … Daelyn Evans … Jeremiah Blinks … Jonathan Fuller
You can count on: “We are going to play the full 32 minutes. We play hard and will get after you.” - Shaver
Needs work: “Experience for the players coming up from JV last year. We had a great JV team, but now we will need to contribute on the varsity team.” - Shaver
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Bobcats
Coach: Rusty Walker
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Longview, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019-20 record: 16-19
Top returning players: Benjamin Samples (18 points, 1,8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1 steal) … Jai Locario (7.5 points, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals) … David Ruff (2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1 block) … Tanner Benson (5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 steal) … Taylor Sheffield
Newcomers to watch: Anthon McDermott … Jackson Maples … Kameron Gaut … Austin Almond … Simon Griffith
You can count on: “The Bobcats hope to use strong depth and leadership as a catalyst for an exciting 2020-21 campaign. Samples and Locario provide experience as fourth-year varsity players, and Benson, Ruff, Sheffield, Trenton Smith and Zachar Florence also have a year of varsity experience. Luke Cheatham, Jake Hall and Conner Smith also saw limited varsity action last season and look ready to be solid contributors.” - Walker
Needs work: “We must rebound well as a team.” - Walker
MARSHALL
Mascot: Mavericks
Coach: Bobby Carson
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019-20 record: 28-9
Top returning players: James Thomas … Jayson Tuck … Lyrik Rawls … Jack Mottershaw
Newcomers to watch: Domar Roberson … Carlos Hill … Kenneth Calloway … GiKovian McCoy
You can count on: “We have depth and will play hard.” - Carson
Needs work: “Players stepping up to replace the scoring output of last year’s seniors.” - Carson
Did you know: Carson has 776 career coaching wins … The Mavericks shared the district championship last season
TEXAS HIGH
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Jacob Skinner
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant)
2019-20 record: 16-16
Top returning players: Ben DePriest ... Zane Dodson ... Caleb Arnold ... Gavon Smith ... Michael Thomas ... Braylon Stewart
Newcomers to watch: Jayden Godwin ... Jakholbe Johnson ... Damon Augustus
Did you know: The Tigers will have no returning seniors or starters from last year's varsity squad until the end of football season ... Texas High defeated current district member Marshall in bi-district play last season, and then lost to Lancaster in the area playoffs
ATHENS
Mascot: Hornets
Coach: Cliff Thompson
District: 14-4A (Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 9-23
Top returning players: Derek Killingsworth
BROWNSBORO
Mascot: Bears
Coach: Brent Smith
District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 17-15
Top returning players: Malik English … Aidan Hardin
Did you know: Smith is 202-142 as a head coach
CANTON
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Justin Burk
District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 24-13
Top returning players: Ja’Braylon Pickens (12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds … Braden Hawkins … Nick Fenner
VAN
Mascot: Vandals
Coach: Kevin Brewer
District: 14-4A (Athens, Canton, Mabank, Brownsboro, Wills Point)
2019-20 record: 21-11
Top returning players: Javonta Thomas … Luca Kozhev … Aiden Carter
BULLARD
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: Heath Fults
District: 16-4A (Chapel Hill, Lindale, Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 7-23
Top returning players: Riley Wood … Derek Garces … Carter Brooks … Peyton Ellis … Cameron Baldwin … Drake Kress … Hayden Medley … Riley Long
Newcomers to watch: Owen Thompson … Jordan Christopher … Cooper Callaway … Austin Hibbler … Cameron Dickenson … Trevor Adkins … Zack Tannery
Additional comments: “Basketball has returned to Bullard, Texas. We were a very young team last year and return the majority of the team with adding athletic players. We learned to compete last year and came close in many games. We have been hitting the weight room and court hard in offseason. We have had a record turnout for tryouts with over 55 players for grades 9-12. We want to play through people and welcome contact. We will have an army getting off the bus.” — Fults
Did you know: Assistant coaches for Bullard are Jake Goode, Don Gibson and Chad Ali.
CHAPEL HILL
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Akimba Johnson
District: 16-4A (Bullard, Lindale, Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 25-9
Top returning players: Tyson Berry (11.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.0 steals … Jarell Hunter (10.6 points, 4.0 steals) … Jared Jones (14.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Ahstin Watkins … Deuce McGregor … Keviyan Huddleston
Additional comments: “Protect the CULTURE. Play hard for 32 minutes and live with the results. These DOGS will be young but they will BATTLE.” — Johnson
Did you know: Johnson is the first Chapel Hill alumnus to reach the regional tournament with the Bulldogs as a player and as a head coach … Last season, the Bulldogs reached the regional tournament for the fourth time in program history — Johnson being a part of three of those … Assistant coaches for the Bulldogs are Andrew Rasmussen, Brian Crawford, Anthony Timms and Noble Kelley.
CUMBERLAND ACADEMY
Mascot: Knights
Coach: Robert Sampson
District: District: 16-4A (Bullard, Lindale, Kilgore, Spring Hill, Henderson, Chapel Hill)
2019-20 record: 11-14
Top returning players: Ethan Montgomery, Chris Hill
Did you know: Cumberland Academy advanced to the playoffs last season for the first time in program history.
KILGORE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Jeff Coleman
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 16-16
Top returning players: Jake Thompson … Thomas Hattaway … C.J. Ingram
Newcomers to watch: Bryson Parker … Isaac Hoberecht … Brian Brown
You can count on: “We have three returning starters, and should be a little more deep coming off the bench.” - Coleman
Needs work: “We need to become a better defensive team if we are to become a better team overall.” - Coleman
Did you know: Coleman has a 108-71 record at Kilgore
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Josh Francis
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 18-12
Top returning players: Bryson Collins … Devin Phillips … Tobaius Jackson
Newcomers to watch: Lee James
You can count on: “Our guys will play hard and play fast.” - Francis
Needs work: “Taking charges and shooting free throws.” - Francis
Did you know: Henderson went 11-1 in district play last season and won its first outright district title in more than 30 years
LINDALE
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Chris Grotemat
District: 16-4A (Henderson, Spring Hill, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Cumberland Academy)
2019-20 record: 17-16
Top returning players: Colton Taylor (13 points, 4 assists) … Jaymond Jackson (8.2 points, 8.5 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Walter Smith … Colby Wood
You can count on: “Young team with strong offensive fundamentals and perimeter shooting.” - Grotemat
Needs work: “Young team must learn to defend at a high level. Preseason injuries are also a concern.” - Grotemat
Did you know: Grotemat is 221-164 as a head coach, including a 53-44 mark at Lindale … Assistant coach Spencer Terry was named the TABC Assistant Coach of the Year last season … Wood played at Brownsboro last season.
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Panthers
Coach: Dee Lewis
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Cumberland Academy)
Top returning players: Tyrese Jones … Curtis Crowe … Luke Hurst … Aaron Collier … Jax Stovall
Newcomers to watch: Kayden Miller … Taylor Riehemann … Marshall Lipsey … Easton Ballard
You can count on: “We will play hard, smart defense and should be able to shoot the ball from outside pretty well.” - Lewis
Needs work: “Limiting turnovers vs. pressure.” - Lewis
Did you know: Spring Hill will visit Gladewater on Nov. 30. Gladewater coach Curtis Armstrong coached Lewis and Spring Hill 9th grade coach Keith Johnson … Lewis, who has a 158-102 coaching record, will also coach the Spring Hill girls this season
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Charlie Tucker
District: 17-4A (Center, Hudson, Jasper, Palestine, Rusk)
2019-20 record: 12-4
Top returning players: Montrel Hatten … Nate Marry … Nick Stewart … Kai Horton … Montrell Smith
Newcomers to watch: Camden Foster … Zay Woods … Freddy Lynch … Anthony Riggans
You can count on: “We have a lot of experience coming back from back-to-back district championship teams.” - Tucker
Needs work: “Due to our always-late start because of our late runs in football, we have a short time to develop team chemistry. From a coaching standpoint, we have a very short time to figure out what rotations work the best. That is always the most challenging part.” - Tucker
Did you know: Every player on the Bulldog rosters also plays football
RUSK
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Jayme Bradley
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Center, Hudson, Jasper, Palestine)
Top returning players: Elijah Ward … Oliver Sturns … Trevion Attaway … Marco Torres … Terrick Foreman
Newcomers to watch: Chris McDuff … Owen McCown … Aiden McCown
You can count on: “My team will play extremely hard and with a lot of senior leadership that will be needed throughout the season.” - Bradley
Needs work: “We need to focus on us and to have each other’s backs no matter what.” - Bradley
Did you know: Owen McCown and Aiden McCown are the sons of NFL quarterback Josh McCown
CENTER
Mascot: Roughriders
Coach: Hiram Harrison
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Hudson, Jasper, Palestine, Rusk)
2019-20 record: 17-13
Top returning players: Mar Mar Evans (11.3 points, 2.3 assists) … Makel Johnson (10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds) … J.J. McCollister (9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds)
Players to watch: Jermaine Preston … Jake Liker … Marques Hall … Kayshaun Hoyt
You can count on: “The Riders will hang their hat on tough, solid team defense.” - Harrison
Needs work: “Although we will have several seniors, we will need to establish team unity.” - Harrison
Did you know: Harrison has a career coaching record of 493-255, including a 218-160 mark at Center
PALESTINE
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: J.J. Johnson
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Jasper, Hudson, Center, Rusk)
2019-20 record: 24-13
Top returning players: Dreyon Barrett (17 points, 11 rebounds) … TaShun Wilson (4 points, 3.2 assists) … Elvin Calhoun (8 points, 5 rebounds) … D’Mauris Sessions … Ben Wages
Newcomers to watch: Carlton Wiggins … Kendrick Barrett … Dmyzjean Martin … Jerrod Walker
You can count on: “We will play hard and defend.” - Johnson
Needs work: “Shooting, because many play football and will take some time to get going. But we will be pretty good this year.” - Johnson
PITTSBURG
Mascot: Pirates
Coach: Jordan Bedford
District: 15-4A (Paris, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove, Gilmer, North Lamar)
2019-20 record: 5-22
Top returning players: Rickey Duffey
Newcomers to watch: Kemarian McCain … Dakevian Burns … Jacob Graham … Brayden Bolton … Dalton Field … Jaugar Farmer … Trazavian Carlock
You can count on: “We will play hard and grow on both ends of the floor as the season progresses.” - Bedford
Needs work: “Consistency on the defensive end. A lot of times, with a younger team, ther are little mistakes that are made on the defensive end that are capitalized on by the opponent at the varsity level. We will need to lock in on limiting those mistakes and being sound across the board.” - Bedford
Did you know: The Pirates lost to North Lamar in a tiebreaker for the fourth playoff spot in the district last season
LIBERTY-EYLAU
Mascot: Leopards
Coach: Earnest Girley
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Pittsburg, North Lamar, Paris, Pleasant Grove)
2019-20 record: 20-12
Top returning players: Takalyn Hampton ... Damien Henderson ... Chris Lewis ... Jaydin Hampton
Newcomers to watch: Jaquan Roberts
You can count on: "Our team will hang their hats on being very active and aggressive on defense as well as getting good shots and being efficient on offense." Girley
Did you know: Liberty-Eylau's gymnasium is called the Radar Dome after former superintendent Don Radar
EDGEWOOD
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Jeff Mason
District: 12-3A (Commerce, Rains, Grand Saline, Lone Oak, Paris Chisum, Pattonville Prairiland)
2019-20 record: 22-12
Top returning players: Riley Pierce … Lucas Guyton … Travis McPherson … Colby Lasater … Jaden Elie … Heath Parker … Hudson Tyner
Did you know: Mason is in his second year at Edgewood and has 150 wins as a head coach … Assistant coaches are Mike Cassell and James Warren.
HARMONY
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Jed Whitaker
District: 13-3A (Mineola, Quitman, Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Winona, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill)
2019-20 record:10-20
Top returning players: Logan Baker (12.5 points) … Jax Wilburn (6 points) … Carson Helpenstill … Evan Patterson … Dallin Seahorn
Newcomers to watch: Boston Seahorn … Chris Arrellano … Braxton Baker
You can count on: “Playing hard and hustle.” - Whitaker
Needs work: “We don’t have a lot of size, so rebounding will be the key.” - Whitaker
Did you know: Whitaker was girls coach at Harmony for 13 years. He has also been football coach and athletic director and superintendent at Harmony before retiring and then getting back into coaching for the last five seasons
MINEOLA
Mascot: Yellow Jackets
Coach: Ryan Steadman
District: 13-3A (Harmony, Quitman, Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Winona, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill)
2019-20 record: 24-7
Top returning players: Jonah Fischer … T.J. Moreland … Dawson Pendergrass
Newcomers to watch: Hunter Vandover … Conner Gipson … Stephen Oqueri
You can count on: “Experience and leadership.” - Steadman
Needs work: “Working on playing together.” - Steadman
Did you know: The team’s assistant coach is 2019 Mineola graduate Jaylon Harper
WINONA
Mascot: WILDCATS
Coach: James Mosley
District: 13-3A (Harmony, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Winnsboro, Quitman)
2019-20 record: 11-12
Top returning players: Cameron Small … Jordan Benson … Kendrick Peavy … Arimon Ford
Did you know: Smalls was the district Defensive MVP last season.
ATLANTA
Mascot: Rabbits
Coach: Jarrod Boston
District: 14-3A (DeKalb, New Boston, Hooks, Paul Pewitt, Queen City, Redwater)
2019-20 record: 30-5
Top returning players: Daimion Collins (25.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 7.0 blocks) … Keyshawn Easter (11.0 points, 5.0 assists) … Alex Boston (11.0 points) … Caleb Hamilton
Did you know: Boston is 321-202 as a head coach … Collins is a five-star recruit who has signed with the University of Kentucky. He is projected as a Top 10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
SABINE
Mascot: Cardinals
Coach: Colby Carr
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Daingerfield, Ore City, Gladewater, New Diana, Hughes Springs)
2019-20 record: 17-14
Top returning players: David Robinson (7.8 points, 4.5 assists, 1.6 steals) … Breydan Pobuda (7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds)
You can count on: “Solid defense, great effort, unselfish play.” - Carr
Needs work: “Scoring the ball, mastering the details and communication.” - Carr
Did you know: Pobuda was averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds per game before suffering an ankle injury in the third district game and missing the next nine games … The Cardinals were 9-5 in district play last season … Chaston Pruitt and Jason Heffner are assistant coaches for the Cardinals.
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Roughnecks
Coach: Brett Cloud
District: 15-3A (Sabine, Daingerfield, Ore City, Gladewater, New Diana, Hughes Springs)
2019-20 record: 13-17
Top returning players: Carson Bower (10 points) … Brian Williams (12 points) … Gunner Solis (10 points) … Adrian Mumphrey (6 points) … Landon Anderson (6.1 points)
Newcomers to watch: Ben Jacyno
You can count on: “We have an experienced varsity team with eight players who logged varsity minutes last year, and four returning starters. We have solid inside and outside scoring ability. My guys will play fundamental basketball.” - Cloud
Needs work: “We must fully commit to playing a tougher brand of basketball on both ends of the court.” - Cloud
Did you know: Cloud, starting his fifth year at White Oak, has a career coaching record of 96-88
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Ryan Herring
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Gladewater, Ore City, Hughes Springs, Daingerfield)
2019-20 record: 8-28
Top returning players: Colton Hightower (10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds) … Peyton Brewer (4.1 points, 4.3 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Austin Kerns … Chase Woodrum … Cohle Sherman … Kaid Brack … Cagan Abbas … Matthew Smith … Sam Qualls … Mason Mallon
You can count on: “I think our execution on offense and defense will be at a very high level since these guys are getting into year two of having the same system.” - Herring
Needs work: “We have a lot of young guys playing key roles on varsity, so it will take time for them to adjust from middle school basksetball.” - Herring
Did you know: Herring is also the girl’s varsity basketball coach at New Diana
ORE CITY
Mascot: Rebels
Coach: Raymond Lopez
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Gladewater, New Diana, White Oak, Sabine)
2019-20 record: 18-15
Top returning players: Ryan Shastid (19.8 points, 8.7 rebonds) … Jeremy Kyle (8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Luis Lara … Donovyn Black
You can count on: “Defense will keep us in games.” - Lopez
Needs work: “Team chemistry and youth.” - Lopez
Did you know: Lopez has a 318-162 career coaching record and a 34-30 record at Ore City
ARP
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Joe Crawford
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Jefferson, Waskom, Troup, West Rusk, Elysian Fields, Harleton)
2019-20 record: 21-6
Top returning players: Jonathon Blackwell (12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals) … Zachariah Mauldin (3.7 points, 5.7 assists) … Colton Birdsong (9.0 points) … Daniel Clary (9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks) … Kadaylon Williams (5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals)
TROUP
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Darin Harley
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Jefferson, Waskom, Arp, West Rusk, Elysian Fields, Harleton)
2019-20 record: 29-10
Top returning players: Bracey Cover … Matthew Castillo … Clayton Vickers
Did you know: Harley is 327-244 as a head coach
WEST RUSK
Mascot: Raiders
Coach: Chad Hlavaty
District: 16-3A (Arp, Troup, Jefferson, Tatum, Elysian Fields, Harleton, Waskom)
2019-20 record: 19-13
Top returning players: Jimmie Harper (5 points, 6 rebounds) … Jaxon Farqhuar (5 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block) … Jamal Ford (2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Andon Mata … Carson Martin
You can count on: “We will be athletic and play hard. We will also be in the second year of the system, and the kids will be more comfortable.” - Hlavaty
Needs work: “Offense. We are lostover 60% of our points from last season due to graduation. We will be sophomore heavy with those guys expected to contribute even more to the scoring output this season.” Hlavaty
Did you know: West Rusk faced – and defeated – a team from Australia last season
WASKOM
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Jon Waldrop
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Tatum, Jefferson, West Rusk, Harleton, Troup)
2019-20 record: 16-17
Top returning players: Paxton Keeling (13.8 points, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals) … Zay Thomas (14.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 steals) … D.J. Feaster (7.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 steals) … Jayvis Jones (6.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals) … Carter Watson (8.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Layton Luster … Tyler Davis
You can count on: “We will show up every day and work to get better. They will play hard at all times and get after people on defense.” - Waldrop
Needs work: “We must get better on the defensive glass.” - Waldrop
Did you know: Waskom had won nine total games in the three previous seasons before winning 16 times last year … The Wildcats lost to Arp – a district rival this year – in the opening round of last season’s playoffs
TATUM
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Brett Carr
District: 16-3A (Waskom, Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, West Rusk, Harleton, Troup)
Top returning players: Decartiyay Allison … Bryan Hawkins … Kendall Williams … Drake Walton … Dalone Fuller … Kendric Malone … Ty Bridges … MarKendrick Beall … Trey Fite … Haden Crowley … Jayden Boyd
You can count on: “I think we will be hungrier this year. Last year we were young and coming off a regional tournament as freshmen. I think the loss to Troup (regional quarterfinals) really hurt. Nothing like pain for motivation.” - Carr
Needs work: “Almost all of our kids are football players, and I believe we will be getting a late start. They are having a good season in football.” - Carr
Did you know: Tatum is the only school in the United States with two players in the NHSF record book top 10 3-point shooters – Jaime Bradley with 171 and Robbie Rockwell with 168
MALAKOFF
Mascot: Tigers
Coach: Don Enis
District: 18-3A (Scurry-Rosser, Eustace, Palmer, Blooming Grove, Rice, Mildred, Kemp)
2019-20 record: 28-6
Top returning players: Klayton Copeland … Haydin Thomas
ELKHART
Mascot: Elks
Coach: Danny Dubois
District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Crockett, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Teague, Westwood)
2019-20 record: 19-15
Top returning players: Cale Starr … Josh Davis … R.J. Moore
Newcomers to watch: Wyett Thomas
You can count on: “We will be able to shoot the ball pretty well this year.” - Dubois
Needs work: “We need to find some depth.” - Dubois
Did you know: Dubois is in his first year at Elkhart … The Elks will play six teams ranked in the preseason top 25
MARTIN’S MILL
Mascot: Mustangs
Coach: Doug Boxell
District: 19-2A (LaPoynor, Cayuga, Frankton, Kerens, Cross Roads)
2019-20 record: 39-0
Top returning players: Carter Jones (13.0 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds … Dylan Morrow (14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists) … Logan Morrow (15.0 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds) … Jose Valenzuela … Colton Powers … Tanner Waynick
Newcomers to watch: Christian Moss … Arnold Gutierez … Jose Perez
Did you know: Boxell has a record of 839-259 at the high school level and 30-69 in college … The assistant coach is Josh Jones … Martin’s Mill made it to the state tournament with an undefeated record and were crowned state champions after the state tournament was stopped due to COVID-19.
LAPOYNOR
Mascot: Flyers
Coach: Dean Nuckolls
District: 19-2A (Martin’s Mill, Cayuga, Frankton, Kerens, Cross Roads)
2019-20 record: 34-3
Top returning players: Kamron Eldridge (11.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists) … Garrett Nuckolls (13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds) … Kase Johnston (7.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists) … DiJuan Whitehead
Did you know: Nuckolls is 358-107 in his career as a head coach … The Flyers won their state semifinal game last year before the state tournament was stopped due to COVID-19.
GRAPELAND
Mascot: Sandies
Coach: Blake Doughty
District: 20-2A (Centerville, Lovelady, Slocum, Groveton, Jewett Leon, Latexo)
2019-20 record: 36-2
Top returning players: BJ Lamb (15.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals) … Keizion Ashford (14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 4.2 steals) … Cadarian Wiley (13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals, 1.1 blocks) … Riley Murchison (8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks) … Michael Dancer … Lekerian Smith
Newcomers to watch: Omarian Wiley … Johnny Lamb … Cole Goolsby
Did you know: Doughty is in his second year with the Sandies and is 91-41 overall as a head coach. Assistant coaches are Tyler Terry and Kevin Anderson … Lamb was the district MVP, All-State and All-Region last season. Ashford is a two-time district Defensive Player of the Year and was also All-State and All-Region … The Sandies lost in the regional finals last season.
BIG SANDY
Mascot: Wildcats
Coach: Kerry Strong
District: 21-2A (Hawkins, Union Grove, Beckville, Carlisle, Overton)
2019-20 record: 25-7
Top returning players: The Wildcats graduated eight seniors
Newcomers to watch: Sean Gregory
You can count on: “As a young team, I feel very confident we will continue to improve as the season progresses.” - Strong
Needs work: “With all of last year’s varsity players graduating, we will need some younger guys to step up and take a leadership role.” - Strong
Did you know: Strong has a 231-125 overall coaching record, and needs just two wins (198-98) to record his 200th victory at Big Sandy
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Bearcats
Coach: Tim Ender
District: 21-2A (Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Union Grove, Carlisle)
Players to watch: J’Koby Williams … Elijah Ramsey … Jayden Mojica … Ryan Harris … Matt Barr … Jeremiah Steph
You can count on: “The Bearcats will play tough defense every night.” - Ender
Needs work: “We will need to learn the offensive system fast.” - Ender
Did you know: Ender has a career coaching record of 353-172
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lions
Coach: Cody Wilson
District: 21-2A (Big Sandy, Beckville, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle)
2019-20 record: 24-8
Top returning players: Cooper Vestal … Kole Burns … Matthew Bower
You can count on: “We are senior heavy. We have a few guys that have played varsity basketball since they were freshmen, so the leadership is there and they bring it every day.” - Wilson
Needs work: “We have to have a few guys step up and handle the ball better, and the shot selection needs to be a little better.” - Wilson
Did you know: Coach Wilson played basketball at Martin’s Mill
CARLISLE
Mascot: Indians
Coach: Jerod Roland
District: 21-2A (Union Grove, Big Sandy, Beckville, Hawkins, Overton)
2019-20 record: 10-14
Players to watch: Matthew Rigdon (26 ppg. At Richland Springs) … Griffin Rigdon (25.5 ppg at Richland Springs) … Brett Roland (8 points) … Carlos DeLeon
You can count on: “Most of our success depends on making it through football fully healthy. If we can do that, we will have a really good chance to complete for a playoff spot. With the hiring of coach Rigdon, we have added some desperately needed scoring with his sons, Matthew and Griffin, who were both 1A all-state performers last year. Pairing them with returning starters Brett Roland and Carlos DeLeon makes the Indians primed to make a run at a district title.” – Roland
LANEVILLE
Mascot: Yellowjackets
Coach: Tracy Kincade
District: 27-A (Neches, Wells, Kennard, Oakwood, Groveton Centerville, Apple Springs)
2019-20 record: 27-7
Top returning players: Deandre Thomas … Eddie Session … Jeroderick Arnett … Jamarcus Blanton … Eros Montelongo … Jamil Rogers
Newcomers to watch: Dee Lewis … Victor Hernandez … Adolfo Martinez
Additional comments: “This team will compete at a very high level. They will get after you for 94 feet and play up-tempo on the offensive end. The 6-7 Session will dominate games along with Thomas. These two are really special and can play at the next level.” — Kincade
Did you know: Laneville has been to 10 state tournaments, winning three … Kincade should surpass the 300-win mark this season … Laneville has just 50 kids in its high school. All of the boys, except four, play basketball.
BISHOP GORMAN
Mascot: Crusaders
Coach: Kevin Murray
District: 2-4A TAPPS (All Saints, Arlington Grace Prep, Arlington Pantego Christian, Dallas Shelton, Dallas The Covenant School)
2019-20 record: 10-15
Top returning players: Chris Green
ALL SAINTS
Mascot: Trojans
Coach: Brian Jones
District: 2-4A TAPPS (Bishop Gorman, Arlington Grace Prep, Arlington Pantego Christian, Dallas Shelton, Dallas The Covenant School)
2019-20 record: 10-16
Top returning players: Nick Davis
GRACE COMMUNITY
Mascot: Cougars
Coach: David Robinson
District: 2-5A TAPPS (Brook Hill, Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Garland Brighter Horizons, Dallas Cristo Rey, Dallas Bishop Dunne)
2019-20 record: 10-14
Top returning players: Nathan Luce
BROOK HILL
Mascot: Guard
Coach: Jacob Agnew
District: 2-5A TAPPS (Grace Community, Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Garland Brighter Horizons, Dallas Cristo Rey, Dallas Bishop Dunne)
2019-20 record: 17-9
Top returning players: Joseph Johnson … TyJuan Cannon … TyShuan Cannon … Grayson Murry
UNION HILL
Mascot: Bulldogs
Coach: Mitchell Bunn
District: 24-A (Avery, Bloomburg, Saltillo, Sulphur Bluff, Yantis, Avinger)
Top returning players: Ryan Brown ... Tre Venters ... Cristian Aguillon
Newcomers to watch: Tevin Bigbee ... Daniel Dunn
You can count on: "An athletic team that brings the intensity." - Bunn
Needs work: "Learning a new system and how they need to play." - Bunn
Did you know: Bunn is a 2014 Beckville High School graduate
TYLER HEAT
Coach: Jason Carlile
District: National Christian Homeschool Championship
2019-20 record: 19-18
Top returning players: Josh Deever …Zach Stoner … Jake Carlile (13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals) … Brayden Cox (13.9 points, 2.4 assists) … Luke Emerson (9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds)
Newcomers to watch: Jade Muse … Cayden Tomlin … Jackson Tomlin
Additional comments: “Our returning players have been together for a while and are now becoming upperclassmen, in addition to some strong newcomers, so we are very excited about this season. We appreciate all of the local public and private schools that we have increasingly added to our schedule over the past few years. We have a strong, competitive schedule ahead of us and look forward to the opportunity of competing against some very respected and traditionally strong programs all around East Texas.” — Carlile
Did you know: Assistant coaches are Ryan Tomlin and Chad Morgan … All of Tyler HEAT’s players are homeschooled and follow guidelines set by the NCHC (National Christian Homeschool Championship) organization that has been in existence since 1991. They attend district, regional and national tournaments, which include teams (10U-18U boys and girls) from all over the United States. There are more than 200 teams that attend the regional tournament and more than 350 that attend nationals each year … Other Tyler HEAT sports include girls basketball, football, volleyball, track and field, cross country and baseball.
TRINITY SCHOOL
Mascot: Titans
Coach: Bo Powers
Top returning players: Marlin Reeves(10.2 points, 9.1 rebounds) … Jy Baxter (10 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 steals) … Patrick Pither (6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals0
You can count on: “Tough defense.” - Powers
Needs work: “3-point shooting.” - Powers
Did you know: The Titans finished with a 20-4 record last season and won the TAPPS Class A state championship
LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN
Mascot: Eagles
Coach: Steven Holland
District: TAPPS District 3 (Dallas First Baptist Academy, Garland Christian, Ovilla Christian, Trinity School of Texas)
2019-20 record: 9-15
Top returning players: T.J. Daniels (18 points0
Newcomers to watch: Kollin Robinson … Symry Mitchell
You can count on: “our group will be young, energetic and scrappy.” - Holland
Needs work: “Understanding the total game, fundamentals and adjusting to team roles.” - Holland
Did you know: Dr. Charles Newlin (OB-GYN) holds the school single game scoring record at LCS with 47 points, and former head coach Tommy Ames averaged 34 points per game during his high school playing days
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
Mascot: Sentinels
Coach: Todd Kaunitz
Top returning players: Will Horn … Trey Stone
Newcomers to watch: Brody Moss … Isaac Adams … Ethan Moczygema
You can count on: “We will play fast-paced basketball and will be strong defensively.” Kaunitz
Needs work: “Our boys are young and are still developing both skills and basketball IQ.” - Kaunitz
Did you know: Kaunitz also coaches the Christian Heritage Classical School girls team