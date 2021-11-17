Bishop Gorman and Cumberland Academy are both hosting basketball tournaments beginning Thursday.
Gorman is hosting the 17th annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament at Haddad Gymnasium.
The event will begin with eight games on Thursday and will feature 16 girls basketball teams.
Thursday’s schedule is Tyler HEAT vs. Lindale, 9 a.m.; Rains vs. Bishop Gorman, 10:30 a.m.; Brook Hill vs. Fort Worth Christian, noon; Southwest Christian vs. Canton, 1:30 p.m.; East Texas Chargers vs. Athens, 3 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Trinity Christian Addison, 4:30 p.m.; Tatum vs. Bullard, 6 p.m.; and Whitney vs. Cypress Christian, 7:30 p.m.
The winners of the first eight games will move into the Gold bracket, while the losing teams will move into the Silver bracket. Every team will play one game Thursday, two on Friday and one on Saturday.
Bracket play will begin at 9 a.m. Friday.
The Silver championship is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and the Gold championship will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The inaugural Cumberland Boys Basketball Jamboree will take place on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday’s schedule is Tyler HEAT vs. Brook Hill, 11 a.m.; Tyler Classical vs. Cumberland Academy, 12:30 p.m.; Cumberland Academy vs. Brook Hill, 2 p.m.
Friday’s schedule is Cumberland Academy vs. Tyler Classical, 10 a.m.; Brook Hill vs. Cumberland Academy, 11:30 a.m.; and Cumberland Academy vs. Tyler Heat, 1 p.m.