WHITEHOUSE — Huntsville — the lone non-East Texas school in District 16-5A — made the more than 125-mile trek to Wildcat Stadium for the District 16-5A Track and Field Championships.
Huntsville left with the boys and girls team titles.
After approximately three hours of weather delays, the Lady Hornets continued their dominance over the girls division, and the Hornets rallied in the running events to capture the crown.
The Huntsville girls finished with 198 points, followed by Jacksonville (112), Lufkin (103), Nacogdoches (101), Whitehouse (51) and Tyler (50).
The Huntsville boys finished with 147 points, followed by Lufkin (136), Whitehouse (135), Nacogdoches (91), Jacksonville (50) and Tyler (50).
In the boys’ 100-meter dash, it was a dominant showing by the Tyler Lions. Freshman Derrick McFall won with a time of 11.11. Montrell Wade placed second in a time of 11.25, and Xavier Tatum was fourth with a time of 11.28. Whitehouse’s Sedgwrick Pitts placed third with a time of 11.26.
The Huntsville girls won all three relays.
The Jacksonville boys looked in position to win the 400-meter relay, but Lufkin was able to rally for the win. Jacksonville fell out of the top four in the race with an apparent injury on the final leg.
Lufkin went on to win all three relays on the boys’ side.
Jacksonville’s Jazmyne White was a three-time winner on Friday, taking the gold in the triple jump, long jump and 100-meter dash.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the 15-5A/16-5A area meet April 14 in Hallsville.
———
DISTRICT 16-5A
TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Wildcat Stadium, Whitehouse
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: 1. Huntsville 147; 2. Lufkin 136; 3. Whitehouse 135; 4. Nacogdoches 91; 5. Jacksonville 50; 5. Tyler 50
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Derrick McFall, Tyler; 11.11; 2. Montrell Wade, Tyler 11.25; 3. Sedgwrick Pitts, Whitehouse 11.26; 4. Xavier Tatum, Tyler 11.28
200 meters: 1. Montrell Wade, Tyler 22.42; 2. Jordan Woodberry, Huntsville 22.63; 3. Kalaeb Clayton, Jacksonville 22.71; 4. Alex Montgomery, Lufkin 22.75
400 meters: 1. Markell Johnson, Tyler; 2. LaDaimian McCoy, Huntsville 53.061; 3. Ralph Olivas, Huntsville 53.08; 4. Maddax Gray, Whitehouse 53.40
800 meters: 1. Max Clemons, Whitehouse 2:03.02; 2. Marco Hernandez, Jacksonville 2:03.97; 3. Sam Roberts, Whitehouse 2:05.57; 4. Santos Mejia, Lufkin 2:06.52
1600 meters: 1. Brandon Jamie, Lufkin 4:41.00; 2. Grant Ashby, Lufkin 4:43.68; 3. Kristopher Murphy, Lufkin 4:44.61; 4. Marco Hernandez, Jacksonville 4:47.25
3200 meters: 1. Kristopher Murphy, Lufkin 10:21.69; 2. Brandon Jamie, Lufkin 10:29.99; 3. Grant Ashby, Lufkin 10:33.83; 4. Marco Hernandez, Jacksonville 10:35.25
110 hurdles: 1. Treon Swindle, Nacogdoches 15.72; 2. Tre Taylor, Huntsville 16.64; 3. Josh Green, Whitehouse 17.18; 4. Kendrick Grant, Jacksonville 17.62
300 hurdles: 1. Treon Swindle, Nacogdoches 41.17; 2. Matt Long, Huntsville 43.22; 3. Blayne Greenhaw, Huntsville 44.39; 4. Josh Green, Whitehouse 44.77
400 relay: 1. Lufkin (Taylor, J. Diaz, C. Diaz, Collins) 43.68; 2. Nacogdoches (Ratcliff, Weaver, Gardner, Williams) 44.14; 3. Huntsville (Ortega, Minor, Davis, Olivas) 44.27; 4. Whitehouse (Almazan, Alexander, Rayford, Robinson) 44.40
800 relay: 1. Lufkin (Taylor, J. Diaz, C. Diaz, Collins) 1:28.30; 2. Huntsville (Ortega, Minor, Wilson, Woodberry) 1:29.77; 3. Whitehouse (Wright, Alexander, Rayford, Pitts) 1:31.80; 4. Nacogdoches (Whitaker, Weaver, Williams, Gardner) 1:32.59
1600 relay: 1. Lufkin (C. Diaz, J. Diaz, Taylor, Montgomery) 3:27.40; 2. Huntsville (Olivas, Long, Wilson, Woodberry) 3:32.88; 3. Whitehosue (Gray, Clemons, Green, Rayford) 3:37.44; 4. Nacogdoches (Page, Weaver, Whitaker, Smith) 3:39.87
Long jump: 1. Alex Montgomery, Lufkin 21-7; 2. Tyrell Gardner, Nacogdoches 21-0; 3. L.J. Almazan, Whitehouse 19-6; 4. Christian Diaz, Lufkin 19-3.25
Pole vault: 1. Karson Grisham, Huntsville 13-6; 2. Tate Smith, Whitehouse 13-6; 3. Blaise Carney, Whitehouse 13-0; 4. Jack Saigusa, Whitehouse 10-0
Discus: 1. Jaylon Horton, Whitehouse 128-5; 2. Sy Ybarra, Whitehouse 122-6; 3. Ryan Sanders, Whitehouse 121-11; 4. Ed Bobino, Huntsville 121-6
Triple Jump: 1. Tyrell Gardner, Nacogdoches 42-11.75; 2. Nehemiah Winfrey, Huntsville, 42-1.75; 3. LaDaimian McCoy, Huntsville, 39-11.5; 4. Tre Taylor, Huntsville, 39-5.75
Shot put: 1. Aiden Gay, Jacksonville 42-11; 2. Lance Deal, Whitehouse 42-7; 3. Ladarius Pitts, Whitehouse 41-10; 4. Ke’mazjay Deckard, Nacogdoches 41-0
High jump: 1. Jordan Woodberry, Huntsville, 5-8; 2. Kevon Page, Nacogdoches 5-6; 3. D’Marea Weaver, Nacogdoches 5-6; 4. Anthony Wilson, Huntsville 5-6
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: 1. Huntsville 198; 2. Jacksonville 112; 3. Lufkin 103; 4. Nacogdoches 101; 5. Whitehouse 51; 6. Tyler 50
Individual results
100 meters: 1. Jazmyne White, Jacksonville 12.63; 2. Teasia Fields, Lufkin 13.05; 3. Mattie Nicholson, Lufkin 13.20; 4. Jasmine Walker, Huntsville 13.34
200 meters: 1. Jordan Collins, Huntsville 25.89; 2. Katelynn Gogg, Jacksonville 26.25; 3. Deauzane Russ, Nacogdoches 27.13; 4. Teasia Fields, Lufkin 27.58
400 meters: 1. Mahalia Twine, Huntsville 58.79; 2. Lalia Diaz, Huntsville 1:02.44; 3. Asia Smith, Tyler 1:04.43; 4. LaMonica Hull, Tyler 1:04.51
800 meters: 1. Aubrey Dennis, Huntsville, 2:23.92; 2. Kelsey Villatoro, Nacogdoches 2:26.30; 3. Jaqueline Silva, Lufkin 2:27.52; 4. Taylor Gutierrez, Jacksonville 2:31.81
1600 meters: 1. Karen Kirtau, Huntsville 5:33.09; 2. Taylor Gutierrez, Jacksonville 5:43.00; 3. Alexia Davis, Jacksonville 5:46.16; 4. Paula Bautista, Lufkin 5:50.38
3200 meters: 1. Karen Kirtau, Huntsville 11:43.20; 2. Emily Martinez, Jacksonville 12:35.20; 3. Paula Bautista, Lufkin 12:46.16; 4. Emma Walker, Lufkin 13:06.95
100 hurdles: 1. Mikalah Brown, Tyler 15.96; 2. Za’Kiya Price, Lufkin 16.79; 3. Samantha Fields, Nacogdoches 16.99; 4. LaKrissa Hester, Whitehouse 17.21
300 hurdles: 1. Samantha Fields, Nacogdoches 47.30; 2. Mikalah Brown, Tyler 48.49; 3. Libby Flores, Lufkin 58.54; 4. Bree Hodges, Lufkin, 51.07
400 relay: 1. Huntsville (Craft, Fielder, Howard, Martin) 50.62; 2. Nacogdoches (Lister, Fletcher, Sweat, Randle) 51.18; 3. Jacksonville (Foreman, Floyd, Hogg, White) 51.27; 4. Tyler (Morrow, Jones, M. Brown, K. Brown) 51.81
800 relay: 1. Huntsville (Martin, Collins, Sweat, Fielder) 1:44.26; 2. Nacogdoches (Russ, Randle, Fletcher, Lister) 1:46.62; 3. Jacksonville (Foreman, Balderas, Hogg, White) 1:49.87; 4. Lufkin (Rioja, Price, Nicholson, Fields) 1:50.60
1600 relay: 1. Huntsville (Collins, Fielder, Diaz, Dennis) 4:06.86; 2. Nacogdoches (Fields, Russ, Randle, Sweat) 4:13.21; 3. Lufkin (Rioja, Silva, Hodges, Flores) 4:25.85; 4. Whitehouse (Czurak, Pearson, Willis, Freeman) 4:32.25
Triple jump: 1. Jazmyne White, Jacksonville 35-4.5; 2. Markia Sweat, Huntsville, 34-4; 3. Ja’Aira Fletcher, Nacogdoches 34-1.5; 4. Libby Flores, Lufkin 33-1.5
Shot put: 1. Kylee Lehman, Huntsville 37-9; 2. Tara Hale, Lufkin 36-7; 3. Cendra Mock, Huntsville 30-11.5; 4. Jayla Thompson, Whitehouse 30-5
High jump: 1. Alyssa Fielder, Huntsville 5-0; 2. Grace Abercrombie, Jacksonville 5-0; 3. Jasmine Walker, Huntsville 4-10; 4. Desirea Giles, Lufkin 4-10
Long jump: 1. Jazmyne White, Jacksonville 16-1.5; 2. Mahalia Twine, Huntsville 15-9; 3. Ja’Aira Fletcher, Nacogdoches 15-8.5; 4. Megan Cooley, Whitehouse 15-7.25
Discus: 1. Kylee Lehman, Huntsville 105-10; 2. Kristen Gonzalez, Jacksonville 89-10; 3. Jennifer Rodriguez, Tyler 84-0; 4. Tara Hale, Lufkin 83-10
Pole vault: 1. Kylee Freeman, Whitehouse 9-0; 2. Cassidy Arceneaux, Huntsville 8-6; 3. Gabbie Patterson 8-0; 4. Veronika Willardson, Nacogdoches 7-6