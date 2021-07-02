Whitehouse and Jacksonville combined for three superlative honors on the All-District 16-5A Softball Team for the 2021 season.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
Whitehouse freshman Grace Ann McDonald was named the Newcomer of the Year. She hit .414 with a home run and 24 RBIs and also had a 4.01 ERA as the top pitcher for the Ladycats.
Jacksonville senior catcher Kylie McCown was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year. Jacksonville senior Asjia Canady shared Utility Player of the Year honors with Lufkin sophomore Abby Fajardo.
Huntsville grabbed the other four superlatives. Junior Jensen Vienne was named the Most Valuable Player. Freshman Jaelynn Duke was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Year. Senior Kylee Lehman was chosen as the Pitcher of the Year. Morgan Bryan was selected as the Coach of the Year.
Whitehouse had two first-team selections — junior Avery Taylor and freshman Kate Jones.
Jacksonville also had two first-team selections — seniors Riley Todd and Grace Abercrombie.
———
All-District 16-5A Softball
Most Valuable Player: Jensen Vienne, junior, Huntsville
Offensive Player of the Year: Jaelynn Duke, freshman, Huntsville
Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie McCown, senior, Jacksonville
Pitcher of the Year: Kylee Lehman, senior, Huntsville
Utility Player of the Year: Asjia Canady, senior, Jacksonville; Abby Fajardo, sophomore, Lufkin
Newcomer of the Year: Grace Ann McDonald, freshman, Whitehouse
Coach of the Year: Morgan Bryan, Huntsville
First Team
Whitehouse: Avery Taylor, Kate Jones; Jacksonville: Riley Todd, Grace Abercrombie; Lufkin: Ryleigh Mills, Maddison Brown; Huntsville: Kylie Grisham, Kenley Strange, Kylie Woods
Second Team
Whitehouse: Aubrey O’Bryant, Grace Owens, Abigail Cheatham; Jacksonville: Jasmine Gallegos, Trinity Tyler; Lufkin: Holly Cooper, Mia Harper; Nacogdoches: Adejha Clark; Huntsville: Hope Grant, Kali Klawinsky, Brilee Wiggins
Honorable Mention
Tyler: Antranasia Bethea, Breanna Lacy, Ganaja Black; Whitehouse: Elli Green, Presley Skinner; Jacksonville: Claire Gill, Juliana Harwell, Bethany Lavender; Lufkin: Akyshia Cottrell, Katelyn Segura, Laney Currier; Nacogdoches: Kayden Siers; Huntsville: Kaitlin Ingram, Alexis Taylor
Academic All-District
Whitehouse: Kate Jones, Avery Taylor, Grace Owens, Avery Enright, Abigail Cheatham, Grace Ann McDonald; Jacksonville: Kylie McCown, Julianna Harwell; Lufkin: Mia Concha, Laney Currier, Alex Guerrero, Mia Harper, Chloe McCormick, Amiracle McMillian, Ryleigh Mills; Huntsville: Kylie Grisham, Kylee Lehman, Kylie Woods, Kenley Strange, Jensen Vienne, Kaitlin Ingram, Kali Klawinsky, Jaelynn Duke