With 19 seconds left in the game, a battle for a tie ball resulted in teams leaving the bench and some fans coming on the court.
Order was quickly restored and after a brief delay, the final seconds ran off the clock in Lufkin’s 60-44 win over the Lady Lions of Tyler at the THS JV Gymnasium on Tuesday in a District 16-5A girls basketball game.
It was chippy game all night. With under 25 seconds on the clock, Lufkin’s Mallory Patel and Tyler’s Jay Taylor tied up the ball. It appeared Patel shoved Taylor and both teams rushed toward the ball and some fans came on the court.
TISD policemen, administrators and officials quickly gained control before escalating.
After an announcement asked all fans to leave, there was a bit of a delay until fans relented and left. Patel was assessed a technical (Lufkin’s Tori Coleman received one earlier in the) as well as the Tyler bench.
It was not the game the Lady Lions wanted on Senior Night.
Kierstyn Ross was honored before the game by Tyler Coach Amber Wylie. The only senior on the squad received a framed photo. Ross scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Lady Lions. She was 6 of 6 at the free throw line.
Courtney Morgan and Kelby Coutee led the Lady Panthers (11-11, 5-4) with 15 points each.
Ross was the top scored for Tyler (8-13, 1-8). She was followed by Taylor (12), Kamora Jackson (9), Sha’Caria Stevenson (2), Taniya Elmore (2), Zataevia McAdoo (2) and Shinah Mitchell (1).
Tyler concludes the regular season on Friday at Whitehouse, while Lufkin hosts Nacogdoches.
