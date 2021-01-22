Huntsville broke out to a 12-0 advantage on Friday night in a District 16-5A girls basketball game with the Tyler High Lady Lions at THS JV Gym.
While the Lady Lions pulled within 11 points on four occasions they could not overcome the league-leading Lady Hornets, falling 76-53.
Huntsville goes to 14-6 overall and 6-0 in district as the squads begin the second round of loop play. The Lady Lions go to 8-11 and 1-5.
Sparked by the inside play of Kenysha Johnson, the Lady Hornets were on top 25-7 after the first quarter. Johnson, who added 11 rebounds in the game, scored 14 of her 19 points in the opening period.
Tyler played a much better second quarter, outscoring Huntsville 18-11 to pull within 36-25 at intermission, helped by a 3-pointer from Kierstyn Ross at the first-half buzzer.
Three more times the Lady Lions were within 11 of the Lady Hornets in the third quarter before Huntsville took a 57-38 lead going into the final period.
Ross led Tyler with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. She added six rebounds.
Other contributors for the Lady Lions were Kamora Jackson (9 points, 1 rebound), Jay’Mariea Taylor (8 points, 4 rebounds), Kassidy Hoggs (7 points, 1 3-pointer, 5 rebounds), Shinah Mitchell (4 points, 1 rebound), ShaCaria Stevenson (4 points, 1 rebound), Taniya Elmore (3 points, 1 rebound), A’Niya Hartsfield (2 points, 1 rebound) and Zataevia McAdoo (2 points, 5 rebounds).
Others helping the Lady Hornets were Alyssa Fielder (13 points, 9 rebounds), Aliyah Craft (12 points, 3 rebounds), Tya Rogers (11 points, 4 rebounds), Mahallia Twine (8 points, 7 rebounds), Aquarius Howard (6 points, 1 rebound), Janavia Gage (6 points, 3 rebounds), Madison Smith (1 point, 1 rebound) and Jada Johnson (1 rebound).
Tyler hit 11 of 17 free throw attempts, while Huntsville was 12 of 26.
The Lady Lions return home on Tuesday to play host to Nacogdoches at 6:30 p.m. It will be Teacher Appreciate Night. The Lady Hornets are slated to host Lufkin on Tuesday.
