WHITEHOUSE — Hayden Grigsby scored 17 points and Whitehouse held off a late charge to defeat Tyler High 37-32 on Tuesday in a District 16-5A basketball game at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Tyler High (6-8) erased a nine-point first half deficit, pulling even late in the third period, 20-20, on a layup by Ashad Walker.
Whitehouse sophomore Decarlton Wilson sank two free throws to answer back for the Wildcats.
The ‘Cats never trailed again despite going 3 for 13 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
The victory moved Whitehouse (10-5) overall to 2-1 in District 16-5A while Tyler High remained winless at 0-3.
After a free throw from Xavier Tatum made it 22-21, the ‘Cats got back-to-back 3-pointers from junior Easton Mayo to lead 28-22 entering the fourth.
Walker began the fourth with a 3-pointer to pull the Lions back to within a basket, 28-25.
Whitehouse answered with a 6-0 run, thanks to four points from Erick Hendrick and a layup by Wilson.
The Wildcats maintained control the rest of the way.
Walker scored 17 to lead the Lions in the loss with sophomore TaCorey Gilliam adding seven points.
Grigsby did most of his damage in the opening period of play. The senior forward went to work in the paint for 11 points to help the Wildcats lead 13-5 after one.
An early basket by Grigsby pushed the home sides advantage to 15-6 midway through the second quarter.
Tyler showed its resolve by battling back to score the remaining points of the half, capped by a 3-pointer from Walker to cut Whitehouse’s deficit to 17-15 at halftime.
The Lions visit Huntsville at 6:45 p.m. Friday, while Whitehouse plays host to Nacogdoches at 6:30 p.m. Friday.