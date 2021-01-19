Kierstyn Ross drained a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to spark a 17-2 run to help lift the Tyler Lady Lions to a 62-34 win over the Whitehouse LadyCats in a girls basketball game on Tuesday at the THS JV Gymnasium.
The win moves Tyler to 8-10 overall and 1-4 in District 16-5A. Whitehouse falls to 6-10 and 1-4.
Tyler was on top 12-8 before ShaCaria Stevenson stole the ball and passed up to Ross who hit the trey for a 15-8 lead.
Ross hit her first four 3-pointers and finished 4 of 5 from long distance. The run help put the Lady Lions up 35-15 at halftime.
Ross, a senior forward, led Tyler with 18 points. She added four rebounds.
Kassidy Hogg and Kamora Jackson added 14 points apiece for Tyler. Hogg added seven rebounds.
Machila Dews paced the LadyCats with 16 points.
Other contributors for Tyler were Shiriah Mitchell (8 points, 2 rebounds), Aniya Hartsfield (2 points), Jay’Mariea Taylor (2 points, 6 rebounds), Ashley Williams (2 points, 2 rebounds), Stevenson (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Tamiya Elmore (2 rebounds).
Susanna Moran had a near double-double for Whitehouse with eight points and 10 rebounds. She added four blocks.
Other Whitehouse contributors were Kashaylan Hinton (7 points, 5 rebounds), Riley Hester (2 points, 1 rebound), Laila Brown (1 point, 3 rebounds), Madelynn Herrington (3 rebounds), Reese Hester (2 rebounds), and Abby McGinnis (1 rebound).
The Lady Lions begin the second round of district by hosting league leader Huntsville (13-6, 5-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The LadyCats hit the road to play at Nacogdoches on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
