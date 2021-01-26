NACOGDOCHES — Tyler finished the first round of District 16-5A basketball with a 58-42 loss to the Nacogdoches Dragons on Tuesday at NHS.
The Dragons improve to 11-10, while the Lions fall to 6-10.
In other District 16-5A games, Jacksonville defeated Whitehouse 49-40 and Huntsville beat Lufkin 74-61.
The standings after the first round: Huntsville (5-0); Nacogdoches (3-2), Jacksonville (3-2), Whitehouse (2-3), Lufkin (2-3) and Tyler (0-5).
Ashad Walker led the Lions with 17 points, followed by Malik Ray (12), Jerome Jones (4), Xavier Tatum (4), Kyron Key (3) and Darrell Warren (2).
The Lions led 19-16 after the first quarter but Nacogdoches took a 33-29 halftime lead. The Dragons use a 13-5 advantage in the third period for a 46-34 advantage.
Jaylen Steadman led the Dragons with 20 points, while Charles Hervey and Jabralon Steadman scored 10 points apiece.
In JV action, Tyler won 54-50 while the Lions’ freshmen fell 53-30.
Nacogdoches is scheduled visit Huntsville on Friday, while the Lions are slated to play host to Jacksonville. Tipoff for the Tyler game is set for 6:30 p.m.