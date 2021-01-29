WHITEHOUSE — Lufkin avenged its two-point home loss to Whitehouse earlier this season by taking a 54-49 victory at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena on Friday.
Elijah Johnson led the Panthers (13-7, 3-3) with 13 points with Brandon Walker adding 10.
Erick Hendrick led the Wildcats (10-8, 2-4) with 11 points, followed by Hayden Grigsby with 10.
Lufkin took a 2-0 lead before the game began as a technical foul was called on the Wildcats for dunking. Johnson made both free throws. Christian Mumphrey added two buckets for a 6-0 Lufkin lead early in the game.
The Wildcats fought back and tied the game at 15 when Easton Mayo, who had nine points in the game, swished a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
The Panthers never trailed in the game, eventually taking their biggest lead, 50-41, on a Walker basketball with 1:51 on the clock in the fourth.
Lufkin connected on 15 of 26 free throw attempts with the Wildcats 5 of 14.
Others scoring for Whitehouse were Decarlton Wilson (7(, Bryson Hawkins (7), Carson Stone (3), TK Scott (3) and Jaden Brandon (2).
Also scoring for the Panthers were Christian Mumphrey (8), Elijah Moody (7), ORyan Hart (6), Hunter Jones (3), Cameron Martin (2) and Isaiah Bennett (2).
The Panthers are scheduled to play host to Tyler on Tuesday, while Whitehouse plays host to Huntsville at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.