Holding a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Whitehouse Wildcats went on a 14-2 run to secure a 76-66 win over the Tyler Lions on Friday in a District 16-5A basketball game at the THS JV gym.
The Wildcats (11-7, 3-5) were paced by Erick Hendrick’s double-double — 15 points and 16 rebounds. Decarlton Wilson came off the bench to score 18 points, many on drives to the lane, and Hayden Grigsby also nearly had a double-double with 16 points and nine boards.
Tyler (7-12, 1-7) was led by Ashad Walker’s 27 points. The sophomore hit four 3-pointers and was 7 of 9 at the free throw line. Walker had three steals, a block and three rebounds.
Jerome Jones and Malik Ray were also in double figures fo the Lions with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Walker hit a 3-pointer to bring the Lions within 59-58 of the Wildcats at 4:03 of the fourth. Three free throws (2 by Carson Stone, 1 by Jayden Brandon) and a basket by Hendrick put Whitehouse up 64-60. After a bucket by Jones, the Wildcats scored nine consecutive points — a bucket and free throw from Wilson, a two-pointer by Hendrick and free throws from Bryson Hawkins (3) and Nick Orlowski (1) — clinched the game for Whitehouse.
Others scoring for WH were Hawkins (8), Stone (8), Easton Mayo (6), Brandon (3), Orlowski (1) and Keller Smith (1). Stone and Brandon had five rebounds each.
Also scoring for the Lions were Jamarcus Battee (4), Kyron Key (3), Christopher Clark (2), Shakavon Brooks (2), Ta’Corey Gilliam (2) and Xavier Tatum (2). Montrell Wade had five rebounds.
Tyler won the JV game 57-31.
The Lions return to play on Tuesday, hosting district-leader Huntsville. Whitehouse is scheduled to visit Nacogdoches the same night.