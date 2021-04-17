WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse’s only two district losses this season came against Lufkin, but the Wildcats still entered Saturday with the same record as the panthers atop the District 16-5A standings.
Behind six shutout innings from Jackson Conser, Whitehouse took a 3-0 win over Lufkin on Saturday afternoon to take sole possession of first place in 16-5A.
“Fifteen minutes before game time, I challenged every single one of them and told them you’re in the driver’s seat for where we go from here on out,” Whitehouse head baseball coach Greg Branch said. “We now control our own destiny. We’re a team that’s known for scrapping and for small ball, whatever it takes to try to win a game. As you can see today, when our guys are good on the mound, we can find a way to win behind them.”
Conser struck out five batters with two hits and four walks allowed.
“It felt awesome to get this win,” Conser said. “I had a really bad taste in my mouth the last two times they played us. I really just wanted to come out here and beat these suckers. I knew I had to go out there and dominate.”
Freshman Michael Dudolski pitched a scoreless seventh inning to finish the game.
“Jackson has been solid all year,” Branch said. “He pounds the strike zone. His ball sinks, and it’s real heavy. He hasn’t lost a game on the mound this year. He’s our guy. And we trust Mike. He’s a freshman, but he’s been playing with older kids for a long time, and he’s a guy we trust in those situations.”
Lufkin won the previous two meetings with Whitehouse 8-0 and 10-4. But on Saturday, a three-run third inning for the Wildcats did the trick.
Dudolski and Jack Clark led off the inning with consecutive singles. Collin McLemore then had an RBI single to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Texas Tech signee Logan Whitfield reached on an error that brought another run home, and Conser had a sacrifice fly that put the score at 3-0.
Lufkin had a leadoff baserunner in the second inning when Sam Flores walked. Flores advanced all the way to third, but the defense by Whitehouse kept the Panthers off of the scoreboard, including a diving catch at shortstop by Clark, the University of Louisiana signee.
Once Whitehouse had the lead, Conser retired four straight, including three consecutive strikeouts.
Lufkin got two runners on in the fifth, but Conser got Hunter Ditsworth to fly out to left to end the threat.
Flores had a one-out single in the sixth, but Conser came back with a strikeout and then got Camren Scott to ground out for his final pitch of the afternoon.
Christian Mumphrey drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, but Dudolski got Coby DeJesus and Cameron Jackson both to fly out to left field to end the game.
Whitehouse had two singles in the first inning by Whitfield and Eikner and then the three hits in the third inning but didn’t have another hit until a single by Conser in the sixth.
Cade Venegas pitched five innings for Lufkin (19-6-1, 8-3), allowing three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. DeJesus pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the Panthers.
Flores and Jackson had the two hits for Lufkin.
Whitehouse (20-5, 9-2) will play Huntsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Huntsville. Lufkin will host Tyler at 6 p.m. Tuesday.