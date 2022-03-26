Haden Hossley and Grant Taylor combined on a two-hitter as the Whitehouse Wildcats scored a 19-0 win over the Tyler Lions in a District 16-5A baseball game on beautiful Saturday afternoon at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The Wildcats improve to 12-7 overall and 4-1 in district. The Lions fall to 3-10-1 and 0-5. In other 16-5A play on Saturday, Lufkin edged Nacogdoches, 5-4 in 10 innings; and Jacksonville downed Huntsville, 6-3.
Hossley tossed four innings, allowing one hit to the first batter of the game — Dante Martinez. From there he was in control, striking out three and walking three.
Taylor pitched the fifth, also allowing a hit to Martinez. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.
The Wildcats banged out 20 hits. The Lions committed seven errors.
The Whitehouse defense made several outstanding plays, including a nice fielding play by third baseman Keller Smith in the third to rob Martinez of an infield hit. Smith grabbed the ball and threw to first to nip Martinez at the bag.
The Wildcats did not commit an error.
Hossley was also a star at the plate with a triple and double four RBIs.
Luke Caussey was 3 for 3 with a double and two singles and two RBIs. Michael Dudolski, who threw a shutout at Huntsville on Friday, had two hits (double, single) and two RBIs, while Peyton Blackmon had two hits (triple, single) wit two RBIs.
Braden Bean added a triple and a double for the Wildcats with three RBIs.
Other Wildcat hits were from Jermod McCoy (2), Collin McLemore (1), Keegan McCord (1), Carson Willingham (1), Matt Garcia (1), Peyton Luke (1), Chris Woodley (1) and Aiden Anderson (1),
Other RBIs were from JJ Idrogo (1), McCoy (1), Garcia (1), Woodley (1) and Zach Tomlinson (1).
Scoring runs were McCoy (3), Caussey (2), Blackmon (2), McLemore (2), Idrogo (1), Dudolski (1), Luke (1), Smith (1), Bean (1), Woodley (1), Anderson (1), Ethan Stone (1), Hossley (1) and Willingham (1).
Along with his two hits, Martinez also walked along with Alex Santiago and Braylon Johnson.
Tyler coach Jordan Trahan was down to nine healthy Lions on the roster.
The Lions play Huntsville twice next week (7 p.m. Tuesday in Huntsville; 7 p.m. Friday in Tyler). The Wildcats play Nacogdoches twice next week (7 p.m. Tuesday in Whitehouse; 7 p.m. Friday in Nacogdoches).