Before the game on Tuesday, Tyler High manager Ty Wright honored his two seniors — Keelan Davis and Aldo Martinez.
Then the Lions went out and almost pulled off the upset of the year in East Texas baseball. District 16-5A leader Whitehouse edged Tyler, 2-1, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Pitching and gold gloves were on display for both teams, as defense was stellar throughout.
Whitehouse second baseman Zach Norvell saved possibly two runs, diving to his left to snag a hot shot by Avery Coleman in the third innings. In the fifth he also had nifty play throwing out a runner at first after earlier starting a double play. Teammate and catcher Keegan McCord threw out a runner at third in the first inning when the Lions attempted a squeeze play and later a runner at second.
Third baseman Keller Smith made a nice snag and threw out the runner for the final out of the game. Beforehand, Colin McLemore made several plays at shortstop.
For the Lions, CJ Grace made a nice basket catch in right field and shortstop Aldo Martinez, on a shift to the right of second base raced to his normal position to grab a popup. In the second inning, catcher Dante Martinez threw to third baseman Davis who threw to shortstop Eli Sanchez who threw back to Davis to get an out.
In the fourth inning, starting pitcher Aldo Martinez threw to first baseman Avery Coleman for the out and Coleman threw back to Aldo Martinez to get the Whitehouse runner trying to advance to third. Left fielder Jamichael Cooper made a nice catch as well.
While the leather was out, there were still some hits.
Luke Caussey belted a ball over the center fielder's head and the Wildcat kept running for a stand up inside-the-park home run. Matt Garcia and Grant Taylor got two hits each with McCord adding an RBI single. Other hits were by Colin McLemore and Michael Dudolski. Sam Cook scored a run.
Hits for the Lions were by Eli Sanchez, Dante Martinez and Davis. Aldo Martinez had an RBI. Cooper scored the run.
Whitehouse's Ethan Stone got the win on the mound, going four innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out seven. Peyton Blackmon pitched one inning. He did not allow a hit and one run. Dudolski got the save, going two innings and allowing one hit with a strikeout.
The Lions hurlers were on as well holding the hard-hitting Wildcats to two runs. Aldo Martinez went three innings, allowing three hits and one run. Dante Martinez threw the final four innings, giving up four hits and one run while striking out two.
The Wildcats (23-5, 12-2) are scheduled to host the Lions (7-20, 0-14) at 7 p.m. Friday in the regular season finale.