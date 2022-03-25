Lufkin pitchers Mark Requena and Kolby Kovar combined on a two-hitter as the Panthers defeated the Tyler Lions 12-0 on Friday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Panthers (12-4-1) remain unbeaten in league play with a 4-0 record. They will take on Nacogdoches on Saturday in Lufkin. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The Lions (3-9-1, 0-4) will tangle with Whitehouse (3-1 in district after a 3-0 win over Huntsville on Friday) on Saturday at Mike Carter Field. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. It is the second game of a doubleheader as Tyler Legacy is meeting Hallsville at 1 p.m. in a non-district contest.
Requena pitched a perfect first three innings, not allowing a hit or a walk while striking out five.
Kovar hurled the final two innings of the five-inning game, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
CJ Grace and Eli Sanchez had back-to-back singles in the fourth inning for the Lions.
Sam Flores led Lufkin with a two-run homer over the right field wall and Bebo Hinojosa was 3 for 3 with two triples and a double with two RBIs.
Requena had two hits (double, single) with two RBIs (one on a sacrifice fly).
Other Panthers with hits were Chip Buchanan (double), Christian Mumphery (single), Kovar (RBI single) and Gavin Deltoro (bunt single).
Scoring runs were Hinojosa (3), Buchanan (2), Flores (2), Mumphrey (1), Requena (1), Deltoro (1), Kaleb Hillis (1) and Chance Fisher (1).
Centerfielder Sanchez, left fielder Braylon Johnson and right fielder Micah Johnson all made nice catches for the Lions.
Lufkin shortstop Flores made a slick-fielding play when he charged the hopper and got the Lion at first.
CJ Grace pitched the entire game for Tyler.
Hunter Ditsworth had two RBIs on two sacrifice flys.