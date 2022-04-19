Four Lufkin pitchers combined on a two-hitter, lifting the Panthers to a 14-2 win over the Tyler Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The Panthers improve to 19-5-1 overall and 11-1 in district, while the Lions fall to 3-16-1 and 0-11. The two clubs are scheduled to meet in Lufkin on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Bebo Hinojosa threw two innings with three strikeouts and no hits plus no runs or walks to start the game for Lufkin. He was followed by Kaleb Hillis (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks, 1 HBP), Trennan Bearden (1 inning, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Dylan Vinson (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Avery Coleman led the Lions with a two-RBI triple. CJ Grace led off the inning with a single to right-center, followed by Dante Martinez working a walk. After Grace was forced out at third on Eli Sanchez’s grounder, Coleman lashed a triple to right, scoring Martinez and Sanchez.
Cooper Knight had a triple for the Panthers with a double from Chip Buchanan.
Both Knight and Buchanan had three hits with singles from Sam Flores, Kolby Kovar, Mark Requena, Hunter Ditsworth, Ricky Rodriguez, Gavin DelToro and Hillis.
RBIs were from Knight (3), Buchanan (1), Kovar (1), Requena (1), Ditsworth (1), Rodriguez (1), Hillis (1) and Christian Mumphrey (1).
Scoring runs were Buchanan (2), Knight (2), DelToro (2), Charlie Deaton (1), Flores (1), Jackson Powell (1), Kovar (1), Requena (1), Ditsworth (1), Hillis (1) and Mumphrey (1).
Martinez pitched two innings of relief for the Lions, allowing three hits and five runs, but only one run was earned. He struck out two and walked one.