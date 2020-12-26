Lindale's Shelbi Steen was voted the Most Valuable Player on the 2020 All-District 16-4A volleyball team, the league's coaches announced.
Steen helped the Lady Eagles (27-1) to the district championship and has signed to attend Tyler Junior College on a volleyball scholarship.
Lady Eagle teammate Kalaya Pierce was named Setter of the Year, while Lindale's Marleigh Thurman shared Defensive Player of the Year honors with Longview Spring Hill's Sam Schott.
Lindale's Jessica Dimsdle was voted Coach of the Year.
Keili Richmond of Bullard earned Hitter of the Year, while Miah Thomas of Kilgore was Blocker of the Year. Spring Hill teammates Mia Taylor (Top Server) and Carolann Bowles (Newcomer of the Year).
Lindale's Skylar Wyllie, Alondra Romero and Liz Hutchens earned first-team honors, along with Bullard's Emily Bochow and Libby Eitel; Spring Hill's Molly Seale and Carli Manasse; Kilgore's Alexis T. Anderson, Henderson's Taylor Lybrand; Chapel Hill's Kamryn Wages; and Cumberland Academy's Hannah Sharp.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
All-District 16-4A Volleyball
Most Valuable Player — Shelbi Steen, Lindale
Setter of the Year — Kalaya Pierce, Lindale
Hitter of the Year — Keili Richmond, Bullard
Co-Defensive Players of the Year — Marleigh Thurman, Lindale; Sam Schott, Longview Spring Hill
Blocker of the Year — Miah Thomas, Kilgore
Top Server — Mia Traylor, Longview Spring Hill
Newcomer of the Year — Carolann Bowles, Longview Spring Hill
Coach of the Year — Jessica Dimsdle, Lindale
FIRST TEAM
Spring Hill: Molly Seale, Carli Manasse; Kilgore: Alexis T. Anderson; Lindale: Skylar Wyllie, Alondra Romero, Liz Hutchens; Bullard: Emily Bochow, Libby Eitel; Henderson: Taylor Lybrand; Chapel Hill: Kamryn Wages; Cumberland: Hannah Sharp.
SECOND TEAM
Spring Hill: Abby Caron, Kaycee Campbell; Kilgore: Ashton Vallery, Aviana McIntyre, Sha'destiny Chisum; Lindale: Brenley Philen; Bullard: Korleigh duBose, Claire Cannon; Henderson: Cora Jimerson, Analena Tavo; Chapel Hill: Taelor Crumpton, Katelyn Allen; Cumberland: Elizabeth Adams.
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Caylee Mayfield, Erin Gregson; Kilgore: Keke Roy, Skye Cotton; Lindale: Maggie Spearman, Preslie Walters, Chelynn Palmer; Bullard: Grace O'Bannon, Emma Seaton; Henderson: Micahanne Castles, Taylor Helton, Jaci Taylor; Chapel Hill: DaeJaidence Kincade, Kyla Pannell; Cumberland: Mia Shaw, Amaya Hammond, Stephanie Root.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT (90 or above, first six weeks)
Spring Hill: Janie Bradshaw, Halee Bray, Abby Caron, Natalie Fisher, Caylee Mayfield, Sam Schott, Molly Seale, Mia Traylor; Kilgore: Alexis M. Anderson, Alexis T. Anderson, Miah Thomas, Skye Cotton, Riley Rios, Ashton Vallery; Cumberland: Elizabeth Adams, Stephanie Root, Abigail Hahn, Hannah Sharp, Yamari Sears, Victoria Osuagwu, Mia Shaw, Jenna Davis, Briana Bolhuis; Chapel Hill: Katelyn Allen, DaeJaidence Kincade, Kamryn Wages, Kaiden Kelley, Taelor Crumpton, Erika Valdez, Carlie Williams, Mikaylie Borel, Kyla Pannell; Henderson: Micahanne Castles, Camille Freeman, Tyesha Mosley, Taylor Helton, Taylor Lybrand, Jaci Taylor, Ally Brooks, Kara Washington; Bullard: Olivia Anderson, Skylar Anthony, Emily Bochow, Claire Cannon, Anna Conner, Libby Eitel, Grace O'Bannon, Carley Pawlak, Keili Richmond, Emma Seaton, Kyleigh Thornhill, Paige Whiteland, Maycie Yates; Lindale: Marleigh Thurman, Skylar Wyllie, Chelynn Palmer, Preslie Walters, Kalaya Pierce, Shelbi Steen, Ellie Watkins, Libbi Rozell, KaMaree'a Murphy, Brenley Philen, Darby Woodrum, Liz Hutchens, McKinleigh Evans, Maggie Spearman.