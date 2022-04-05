LINDALE — No. 1 Bullard trailed entering the fifth inning on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers scored three runs in the top of the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to remain undefeated with a 10-5 victory over Lindale.
“I’m so proud we were in a good ball game,” Lindale head coach Julie Murry said. “Hats off to Lindale. I thought they played very well, and they were very much competitive. They showed a tremendous amount of fight, and I think our kids showed fight in response. It’s always good to go on the road and get a win. A win is a win, there is no pretty or ugly on the scoreboard. We are super proud to be 6-0 leaving here tonight.”
This was Bullard’s first game with a margin of fewer than nine runs since a 2-1 win over No. 8 Melissa on March 12.
Both pitchers — Lindale’s Dylan Adams and Bullard’s Hadi Fults — retired the side in order in the first inning.
The Lady Panthers then scored two runs in the second inning, Addison Hooker scoring on a passed ball and Kylie Pate coming home on a wild pitch. Bullard added two more runs in the top of the third inning. Hooker had an RBI single to score Kaylee Paul, and Hooker came home on a wild pitch to make the score 4-0.
Lindale scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning — all with two outs. Jesika Miller delivered an RBI single to score Merrick Gary. Ellie Watkins followed with a two-run single to cut the score to 4-3.
RBI singles by Darby Woodrum and Kayli Vickery put the Lady Eagles in front 5-4 after three innings.
That score remained the same until the top of the fifth inning.
Anistyn Foster entered the game in the fourth inning for Bullard and pitched the final four innings, allowing no runs and no hits with nine strikeouts and one walk. Fults pitched the first three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
A bunt by Callie Bailey brought Berlyn Grossman in from third to tie the game in the top of the fifth. Hooker then drove in Paul and scored on an RBI single by Fults.
Saelyr Hunt scored in the sixth. Hooker scored for the fourth time in the game, again coming home on a wild pitch in the seventh. Grossman drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs.
Lindale’s Liliana Miller made a diving catch in left field for the second out in the top of the seventh inning.
Adams pitched 4.2 innings for Lindale, allowing seven runs —four earned — on nine hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Addison Frazier pitched the final 2.1 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with three walks.
Liliana Miller had two hits for Lindale (12-10, 3-3), and Jesika Miller, Watkins, Woodrum, Vickery and Emily Myers all added a single.
Hooker led Bullard (26-0, 6-0) with four hits, and Teagan Graul had three hits. Graul and Kenzie King each had a double. Paul and Hunt each had two hits, and Fults added a hit.
Bullard will play at Henderson on Friday, and Lindale will play at Kilgore.