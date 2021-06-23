The Bullard Lady Panthers ran through District 16-4A play with a perfect 10-0 record, scoring at least nine runs in every game and never allowing more than three runs.
For their dominance, the Lady Panthers were rewarded with multiple superlatives on the All-District 16-4A Softball Team, the league’s coaches announced.
Bullard senior Gabby Nichols was selected as the Most Valuable Player. She hit .407 with a pair of home runs, 14 doubles, six triples, 37 RBIs, 51 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.
Bullard junior Berlyn Grossman shared Outstanding Offensive Player honors with Spring Hill senior Sam Schott. Grossman was a .500 hitter with two home runs, 11 doubles, five triples, 31 RBIs, 62 runs scored and 48 stolen bases. Schott, a UT Tyler signee, hit .507 with nine home runs, 11 doubles, a triple, 34 RBIs, 32 runs scored and was 15-for-16 on stolen base attempts. She was also 15-8 as a pitcher with a 3.31 earned run average and 194 strikeouts in 137.1 innings pitched.
Bullard freshman Anistyn Foster was selected as the Pitcher of the Year. She was 16-2 in the pitching circle with a 1.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts.
Bullard’s Hadi Fults was named as the district’s Sophomore of the Year. Fults was 16-4 in the pitching circle with a 1.94 ERA and 127 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .414 with eight home runs and 58 RBIs.
Bullard’s coaching staff of Julie Murry, Marisa Ledkins and Kendell Redd was named the 16-4A Coaching Staff of the Year.
Chapel Hill junior Kylei Griffin was chosen as the Newcomer of the Year. She hit .567 with five home runs.
Lindale and Henderson each had two superlatives.
Lindale junior Libbi Rozell was tabbed as the Utility Player of the Year. She hit .481.
Henderson senior Madeleine Wells was selected as the district’s Outstanding Defensive Player.
Lindale’s Olivia Gary and Henderson’s Bethany George shared Freshman of the Year honors. Gary was a .313 hitter.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
All-District 16-4A Softball
Most Valuable Player: Gabby Nichols, senior, Bullard
Outstanding Offensive Players: Berlyn Grossman, junior, Bullard; Sam Schott, senior, Spring Hill
Outstanding Defensive Player: Madeleine Wells, senior Henderson
Pitcher of the Year: Anistyn Foster, freshman, Bullard
Newcomer of the Year: Kylei Griffin, junior, Chapel Hill
Sophomore of the Year: Hadi Fults, Bullard
Freshmen of the Year: Olivia Gary, Lindale; Bethany Grandgeorge, Henderson
Utility Player of the Year: Libbi Rozell, junior, Lindale
Coaching Staff of the Year: Bullard
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Kloee Caroll, Henderson; Catcher: Teagan Graul, Bullard; Infield: Caylee Mayfield, Spring Hill; Claire Cannon, Bullard; Charli Bird, Henderson; Ellie Watkins, Lindale; Bailey Hedges, Kilgore; Addision Hooker, Bullard; Outfield: Kenzie Gee, Spring Hill; Kaylee Paul, Bullard; Lili Miller, Lindale; Alyssa Whitington, Kilgore; Jada Dennis, Kilgore; DP: Tyesha Mosley, Henderson.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Nawny Sifford, Kilgore; Emily Myers, Lindale; Catcher: Trinity Sledge, Henderson; Infield: Laney Linseisen, Spring Hill; Alyssa McClung, Spring Hill; Mikeya Washington, Henderson; Darby Woodrum, Lindale; Jesika Miller, Lindale; Hannah Clements, Chapel Hill; Outfield: Erin Gregson, Spring Hill; Kylie Pate, Bullard; Jaci Taylor, Henderson; Mikaylie Borel, Chapel Hill; Jaycie Villanueva, Kilgore; DP: Adisyn Chism, Spring Hill.
HONORABLE MENTION
Spring Hill: Kaycee Campbell, Rachel Doss, Mia Traylor, Hadleigh Childers; Kilgore: Haylee Brown, Mylia Dean; Bullard: Kenzie King; Lindale: Adriana Rodriguez, Marleigh Thurman; Henderson: Alyssa Perry.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Spring Hill: Sam Schott, Rachel Doss, Caylee Mayfield, Mia Tryalor, Molly Seale, Halee Bray, Kenzie Gee; Kilgore: Haylee Brown, Kaydence Brown, Shanna Casayuran, Genna Cavanaugh, Mylia Dean, Carley Dollins, Cerenity Exline, Kilynn Higginbotham, Jaylan Parsons, Kaitlyn Porter, Kamaria Rider, Jaycie Villanueva; Chapel Hill: Kylei Griffin, Hannah Clements, Mikaylie Borel, Tierra Borel, Carlie Williams: Bullard: Kaylee Paul, Claire Cannon, Emery Downing, Rylie Jo Garner, Addison Hooker, Kenzie King, Lanie May, Anistyn Foster, Matti Nix, Berlyn Grossman, Teagan Graul, Hadi Fults, Gabby Nichols; Lindale: Dylan Adams, Makenna Burks, Olivia Gary, Mary Ann Hicks, Jesika Miller, Lilana Miller, Emily Myers, Elizabeth Palecek, Adriana Rodriguez, Libbi Rozell, Marleigh Thurman, Kayli Vickery, Ellie Watkins, Darby Woodrum, Morgynn Zemer; Henderson: Charli Bird, Kloee Carroll, Sunny Goen, Bethany Grandgeorge, Tyesha Mosley, Alyssa Perry, Libby Rockey, Trinity Sledge, Suzannah Straub, Jaci Taylor, Mikeya Washington, Madeleine Wells.
