LONGVIEW — Bullard and Chapel Hill met twice in the regular season, and each team took a double-digit victory.
Having just faced off on Tuesday, the Bullard Lady Panthers bounced back in round three with a 54-42 win in a District 16-4A seeding game Friday night at Spring Hill’s Panther Gym.
Bullard won the meeting on its home court on Jan. 14, 44-25. On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs took a 54-36 victory on their home floor. It was the second consecutive setback allowing exactly 54 points for the Lady Panthers, who dropped a 54-50 decision to district champion Lindale on Saturday.
On Friday night, it was Bullard that scored 54 points. But it was what the Lady Panthers did on the defensive end that made the difference, earning Bullard the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.
“One of the things we really wanted to focus on from the previous game was we wanted to make sure we kind of clogged the paint up a little bit more,” Bullard head coach Kendell Redd said. “We wanted to try to make them make tough outside shots. They got a lot of layups on us last time. Their two guards did a good job of attacking and dishing it off to their bigs, who did a great job of finishing last time. I felt like we did a better job of keeping them out of the paint this time.
“Our girls did a good job. They stepped up, had that focus and wanted to come win this game.”
The score was tied 6-6 early as Chapel Hill was able to get inside with Kylei Griffin scoring first and then two baskets by Alexia Rogers with 3-pointers by Bullard’s Tre’Anah Coppock and Jadyn Welch mixed in. The Lady Panthers then went on a 6-0 run and led 12-7 after the first quarter.
A drive by Griffin cut the Bullard lead to 16-13 late in the second quarter before a triple by Avery Thomas. The Lady Panthers led 20-15 at halftime.
Chapel Hill opened the second half with Rogers getting free inside on an assist by Kya Cook to cut the score to 20-17.
Bullard responded with a 13-0 run to go up 33-17. The Lady Panthers led 40-26 after three quarters.
Coppock led Bullard (17-9) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Welch had 15 points. Other scorers were Carly Tucker (9), Thomas (4), Kylie Gilbert (3), Anna Turgeau (2), Lanna Kidd (2) and Neveah Muller (2). Tucker added five steals.
Cook led Chapel Hill (15-14) with 16 points. Rogers had 10 points. Shania Miller scored 8, Griffin 6 and Hillary Crist 2.
Bullard will take on Paris North Lamar at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pittsburg High School. Chapel Hill and Texarkana Liberty-Eylau will play the second game of the doubleheader.