NEW CHAPEL HILL — A dominant defensive effort helped the Bullard Lady Panthers rebound from their first district loss with a big district win on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers — ranked No. 23 in Class 4A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches — held the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs to 21.2 percent shooting from the field on the way to a 38-18 win at Bulldog Gymnasium.
Chapel Hill — ranked No. 25 in Class 4A by txhsgbb.com — entered the contest as the lone unbeaten team in District 16-4A after defeating Lindale 54-51 on the road on Tuesday and Lindale’s 39-31 victory at Bullard on Friday.
But after getting two straight buckets in the paint in the first 1:38, Chapel Hill was unable to get much going against Bullard the rest of the way.
“I thought we played as good of defense as I’ve seen us play in a while,” Bullard head coach Barry Gill said. “And that’s kind of what we have always tried to hang our hat on. Today, we were really focused defensively and did a good job of holding them to one shot. I thought that was important.
“We weren’t perfect offensively, but we had moments where we really executed nicely.”
Stephanie King put Bullard on the board 11 seconds into the game with a layup. Chapel Hill answered with inside scores by Kylei Griffin and Kya Cook to take a 4-2 lead with 6:22 left in the first quarter.
Bullard then went on a run that extended into the second quarter as it held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless for more than 11 minutes. The Lady Panthers led 12-4 after the first quarter.
After Alexis Calderon turned a steal into a layup to end the run, Bullard got a short jumper by King and a 3-pointer by Bailey Smith in the final seconds of the quarter to take a 20-6 lead at halftime.
Neither team scored for the first two minutes of the second quarter until Tierney Minor stole the ball and scored on a layup for Chapel Hill.
Bullard then went on a 6-0 run before Griffin and Calderon scored consecutively for Chapel Hill. Minor’s basket with 52 seconds left in the third quarter was the final field goal of the night for the Lady Bulldogs. Cook hit four free throws in the fourth quarter.
Smith had 14 points for Bullard. King had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Jordy Martin scored 8 points, and Beverly Howard, and Keili Richmond added 2 points each.
Cook led Chapel Hill with 6 points. Minor, Griffin and Calderon all had 4 points.
Bullard (15-3, 5-1) will play Lovelady in a non-district contest at 5 p.m. Friday in Lovelady. Chapel Hill (11-3, 5-1) will play at Henderson on Friday.