Bullard’s Riley Roberts won the individual girls title and Kilgore captured both team championships in Monday’s District 16-4A Cross Country Meet held at Texas Rose Horse Park between Tyler and Garden Valley.
In the girls meet, Kilgore won with 45 points, followed by Bullard (59) and Tyler Cumberland Academy (73).
Kilgore won the boys meet with 41 points. Placing second was Longview Spring Hill (48) with Tyler Cumberland Academy (77) placing third.
The boys race was 5K, while the girls race was 3,200-meters. The top two teams and top 10 individuals qualify for the Class 4A Region II Meet, which is scheduled for the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The first three teams and the top 10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams in the regional meet qualify for the state meet.
The 4A state meet is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.
GIRLSRoberts ran to a time of 14 minutes and 11.98 seconds to capture the gold medal. Longview Spring Hill’s Blaire Bodenheimer finished second at 14:42.26, followed by Kilgore’s Cristina Rosas (14:54.20).
Joining Rosas on the Lady Bulldogs’ district championship team Lesly Herrera, Emma Taylor, Danna Requena, Fatima Ornelas, Samantha Rodriguez and Vanessa Velasco.
Other members of the Bullard team with Roberts includes: Lucy Moore; Rylie Garner; Emerson Cowart; Alyssa Bryant; Ana Morales; and Sierra Brown.
BOYSNick Bodenheimer, of Longview Spring Hill, was the top runner with a time of 17:29.34. He was followed by Abel Solorio of Tyler Cumberland Academy with a time of 19:31.42. Bullard’s Hayden Jeffus was third at 19:48.46.
Other members of the district champion Kilgore squad were: Austin Bain; Ab Herrera; Josue Rosas; Yamir Sanchez; Zachery Gutierrez; Max Torres; and Christopher May.
Joining Bodenheimer on the runner-up Spring Hill team were: Marshall Bodenheimer; Caleb Hutcheson; Jaden Giddings; Wyatt McFadin; Zayne Decker; and Carson Barnhill.
---
District 16-4A Cross Country Meet
Girls
Varsity
Team — 1, Kilgore, 45; 2, Bullard, 59; 3, Tyler Cumberland Academy, 73; 4, Longview Spring Hill, 77; 5, Lindale, 96; 6, Chapel Hill, 162.
Individuals — 1, Riley Roberts, Bullard, 14:11.98; 2, Blaire Bodenheimer, Longview Spring Hill, 14:42.26; 3, Cristina Rosas, Kilgore, 14:54.20; 4, Adiam Michael, Cumberland, 15:07.63; 5, Yarisbel Palacio, Cumberland, 15:09.70; 6, Lesly Herrera, Kilgore, 15:19.32; 7, Emma Taylor, Kilgore, 15:26.27; 8, Emma Smith, Cumberland, 15:30.92; 9, Lucy Moore, Bullard, 15:31.59; 10, Ashley Rodriguez, Henderson, 15:47.34.
Junior Varsity
Team — 1, Kilgore, 15; 2, Lindale, 41.
Individuals — 1, Jocelyn Serrano, Kilgore, 16:41.36; 2, Estrella Galvan Vazquez, Kilgore, 17:01.00; 3, Gloria Cedillo, Kilgore, 17:22.10; 4, Jackie Estrella, Kilgore, 17:47.50; 5, Fabiola Vanegas.
Boys
Varsity
Team — 1, Kilgore, 41; 2, Longview Spring Hill, 48; 3, Tyler Cumberland Academy, 77; 4, Lindale, 84; 5, Bullard, 127; 6, Chapel Hill, 160.
Individuals — 1, Nick Bodenheimer, Longview Spring Hill, 17:29.34; 2, Abel Solorio, Cumberland Academy, 17:37.42; 3, Hayden Jeffus, Bullard, 17:54.46; 4, Marshall Bodenheimer, Longview Spring Hill, 18:09.26; 5, Austin Bain, Kilgore, 18:19.27; 6, Jaycob Kenney, Lindale, 18:43.81; 7, Ab Herrera, Kilgore, 19:10.64; 8, Josue Rosas, Kilgore, 19:20.11; 9, Yamir Sanchez, Kilgore, 19:22.90; 10, Mason Parsley, Cumberland Academy, 19:26.17.
Junior Varsity
Team — 1, Kilgore, 19; 2, Tyler Cumberland Academy, 54; 3, Lindale, 73; 4, Longview Spring Hill, 107; 5, Bullard, 118.
Individuals — 1, Giovany Aguilar, Kilgore, 19:57; 2, William Shupak, Kilgore, 20:42.34; 3, Chris Martinez, Kilgore, 20:45.66; 4, Hylen Dewalch, Cumberland, 20:57.02; 5, Angel Rico, Kilgore, 21:01.58.
