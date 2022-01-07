LINDALE — A 15-2 second quarter helped the Lindale Eagles create separation, and they went on to take a 59-49 win over rival Chapel Hill in District 16-4A action Friday night at Eagle Gym.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Lindale head coach Chris Grotemat said. “We made a lot of character changes. This team continues to grow. I’m so proud of the culture they’re continuing to build.”
Lindale led 7-4 early before a free throw by Keviyan Huddleston and a triple by Tyson Berry gave Chapel Hill an 8-7 lead.
Lindale took a 12-10 lead on a 3-pointer by Walter Smith before Berry stole the ball in the backcourt and was fouled, knocking down two free throws to tie the score at 12.
Cole Collinsworth converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:45 left in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 15-12 lead at the end of the quarter. That sparked a 15-0 run as Chapel Hill didn’t score until 34 seconds left in the half on a basket by Huddleston. Smith knocked down two free throws with 3.9 seconds on the clock to give the Eagles a 30-14 halftime lead.
Chapel Hill turned up the pressure in the third quarter, and early on, it led to layups for the Eagles. But after Lindale extended the lead to 43-23, the long-range shooting of Deuce McGregor kept the Bulldogs within striking distance. McGregor launched one from way downtown as time expired to cut the score to 46-31entering the fourth quarter.
Chapel Hill opened the fourth quarter on a 6-2 spurt, highlight by another McGregor triple, but Lindale responded with an 8-0 run of its own with all of the points coming from Smith and Colby Wood. Lindale got up 58-39 before Chapel Hill ended the game on a 10-1 run thanks to two more McGregor 3-pointers.
McGregor made six treys in the contest, scoring all of his game-high 19 points in the second half. He also had four steals. Berry had 13 points — nine in the first quarter.
Smith led Lindale with 16 points and nine rebounds. Wood and Ryder Johnson each had 12 points, and Johnson grabbed eight rebounds. Other scorers were Taegan Terry (8), Collinsworth (5), Amare Baptiste (3) and Colton Widemon (1).
Lindale had 14 assists on 22 made field goals.
“It’s amazing what happens when nobody cares who gets the credit,” Grotemat said. “Tonight, our guys were just committed to each other.”
Other scorers for Chapel Hill were Cameron Murphy (4), Jayvin Mayfield (4), Huddleston (3), Adrian Mumphrey (2) and Demetrius Brisbon (2). Huddleston had eight rebounds, and Brisbon had six rebounds.
Lindale (1-1 in district) will travel to Bullard on Tuesday.
“We really dug ourselves in a hole and this district is competitive,” Grotemat said. “You can’t start out 0-2. It was imperative that we start out fast.”
Chapel Hill (10-6, 2-1) will play at Tyler High in non-district action.