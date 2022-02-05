LINDALE — Lindale and Bullard were both looking to bounce back from district losses on Tuesday as they battle with Chapel Hill for 16-4A supremacy.
The weather pushed the game back a day. But behind a double-double from Ryder Johnson, Lindale was able to take a 50-43 win over the visiting Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
“It’s all about overcoming obstacles,” Lindale head boys basketball coach Chris Grotemat said. “This week presented some unique challenges with the weather. Obviously, we weren’t able to practice on Thursday or Friday, nor did we expect to given the inclimate weather. Our kids got on Zoom and HUDL, and they stayed engaged and connected. They really showed the maturity you would expect from a senior-heavy team this time of year and doing the mental preparation that you need to be prepared for such a dynamic and versatile team like Bullard.
“I’m just very proud of our kids. It was a game of two really solid teams battling it out. I’m just glad our kids got a chance to get a win tonight.”
With Bullard up 8-5 early after two 3-pointers by Garrett Nuckols, Lindale’s Cole Collinsworth came off the bench and scored on a drive before knocking down a three to give the Eagles the lead with less than a minute to play in the first quarter.
Bullard’s Owen Thompson knocked down a shot, and Amare Baptiste hit two free throws for Lindale before Thompson sank a three at the buzzer to give the Panthers a 13-12 lead after the end of the first quarter.
With the Eagles up 19-18 in the second quarter, Taegan Terry knocked down two straight 3-pointers as part of an 8-0 run to push the score to 27-18 after Johnson put back Lindale’s fifth try on an offensive possession.
Nuckolls and Johnson each scored twice in the final minute, and Johnson’s three in the final seconds gave Lindale a 32-24 halftime lead.
Lindale went on a 10-3 spurt to end the third quarter to take a 44-33 lead into the fourth. There was a technical foul and intentional foul called on each team in the final three minutes of the third quarter.
Nuckolls went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter to cut the score to 44-41 with 4:47 to play.
The Eagles responded with four straight points and held Bullard scoreless for more than three minutes as Nuckolls fouled out.
Nuckolls finished with 26 points for Bullard. Thompson had 7 points. Layne Alexander scored 6 points, and Campbell Pawlak and Hayden Medley each added 2.
Johnson finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Lindale. Terry had 12 points. Walter Smith scored 9 points. Collinworth had 5, Colby Wood 4, Colton Widemon 2 and Baptiste 2.
Bullard, which lost to Kilgore and Lindale this week, is now tied in the loss column with two losses with Chapel Hill. The Panthers host the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Lindale, which lost at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, has three losses and will play at Henderson on Tuesday.