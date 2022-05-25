Tatum's Reese Milam, a Navarro College signee who turned in a solid season at the plate and on the mound for the Eagles, was named Most Valuable Player with the release of the District 16-3A All-District Baseball Team for the 2022 season.
Milam hit .321 for Tatum, adding a home run, seven doubles, three triples, 12 RBI and 17 runs scored. On the mound, he was 5-4 with a 0.93 earned run average, 85 strikeouts and 15 walks in 60 innings pitched.
Other superlatives went to Harleton's Taber Childs (Offensive MVP), Tatum's Cam'ron Redwine (Defensive MVP), Tatum's Cayden Tatum (Newcomer of the Year), Tatum's Landen Tovar (Pitcher of the Year) and Tatum's Dustin Russell (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the league's coaches.
---
All-District 16-3A Baseball Team
Most Valuable Player — Reese Milan, Tatum
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Taber Childs, Harleton
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Cam'ron Redwine, Tatum
Newcomer of the Year — Cayden Tatum, Tatum
Pitcher of the Year — Landen Tovar, Tatum
Coach of the Year — Dustin Russell, Tatum
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Blake Merritt, Elysian Fields; Colby Turner, Troup; Aidan Anthony, Tatum; Bryant Mason, West Rusk; Catcher: Xander Mason, West Rusk; Kadaylon Williams, Arp; First base: Jaxon Farqhuar, West Rusk; Bradley Adams, Troup; Second base: Cole Jackson, West Rusk; Shortstop: Will Jackson, West Rusk; David Hutson, Elysian Fields; Third base: Mason Whiddon, Tatum; Jimmie Harper, West Rusk; Outfield: Bracey Cover, Troup; Carson Bobbitt, West Rusk; Gage Shirts, Harleton; Kip Lewis, Elysian Fields; Designated hitter: Cameron Johnson, Harleton; Clayton Keith, West Rusk; Utility: Dylan Washington, Jefferson; Carson Gonzalez, Waskom
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Colton Cross, Arp; Tristen Robbins, Arp; Grayson Hearon, Troup; Braden Hopkins, Harleton; Catcher: Ryan Yeater, Jefferson; Tucker Howell, Troup; First base: Knox Tomlinson, Jefferson; Second base: Ashley Anthony, Tatum; Dylan Dunagan, Harleton; Shortstop: Blake Weaver, Harleton; Ty Lovelady, Troup; Third base: Jace Greenslate, Elysian Fields; Outfield: Luke McMullen, Jefferson; Jace Alaniz, Elysian Fields; Hunter Nash, Arp; Cole Watson, Waskom; Carson Martin, West Rusk; Designated hitter: Chase Rozell, Arp; Utility: Dustin Henigan, Waskom; Truitt Anthony, Tatum
HONORABLE MENTION
Tatum: Levi Lister, Kohen Kiefer; Jefferson: Caden Whatley, Caden Rutz, Parker Grubbs; Troup: Carson Davenport, Jace Lovelady; Harleton: Hunter Shirts, Carson Brown, Carson Wallace; Elysian Fields: Lawson Swank, Brody Parker; Waskom: Landon Rodgers, Jaxson Price, Cody Hess; Arp: Gunner Bryant, Wyatt Ladd