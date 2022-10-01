The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation began in 2007 in Tyler shortly after retired Senior PGA Tour professional Dick Goetz met Ron Nash of Dallas, a retired Navy Lt. Commander, at a golf tournament in Dallas.
Goetz had recently spent some time on the driving range with seriously injured wounded warriors at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, helping them with their golf swings and basic fundamentals of the game.
Goetz and Nash discussed the idea of bringing some wounded warriors to Tyler for a Pro-Am. They co-founded the birth of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation.
Now, it is time for the 15th Annual Texas Wounded Warrior Pro-Am Weekend in Tyler.
It started as a one-day pro-am to a three-day golfing and retreat event.
Events begin on Saturday with lunch at The Cascades Golf & Country Club, followed by a nine-hole scramble at 1 p.m. Spouses will have lunch at Kiepersol Winery in Bullard.
That evening, Harry Leatherwood is hosting a party at Rio Neches Ranch. The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles and the Tuxedo Cats are scheduled to perform. Dinner is being catered by Texas Roadhouse.
On Sunday, Eagle’s Bluff Country Club is hosting a nine-hole scramble, along with the warriors being treated to lunch and to massages by Stone School of Massage.
That night a party is scheduled at Pine Mountain Ranch with the Apache Bells and Tuxedo Cats performing. Cindi Featherstone-Shields Chef (The Property Shoppe) is catering the event.
A full day is set for Monday. At 9:30 a.m., Grace Community School will host a welcome ceremony.
The warriors will then travel to Willow Brook Country Club for a buffet, followed by the presentation of Colors and the National Anthem at 11:30 a.m.
The pro-am is slated to start at noon with a shotgun start. PGA Professionals will play with the warriors.
An award ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the warriors are slated to depart at 6 p.m.
The TXWWF hosts golf events, golf schools and weekend retreats for hunting, fishing and comradery. Other pro-ams are held in Fort Worth and Horseshoe Bay. Retreats with a spiritual emphasis are held twice a year for the warriors and their families.
The mission statement of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat. We seek to provide Wounded Veterans injured from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with funding to defray the basic costs of living incurred, as a result of the short and long-term care of those injuries.
The focus is to support programs and services such as the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio at Brooke Army Medical Center. Additionally, huge gaps commonly exist before Veteran Affairs benefits begin for Wounded Warriors who return from Iraq or Afghanistan following combat injuries. The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation assists wounded veterans and ensures that they and their families receive private sector support to help fill this gap. We also work closely with other agencies to provide needed services such as handicap upgrades to housing, transportation to and from medical appointments, and other needs.
Goetz noted 92% of all donations are used to support Wounded Warriors and their families. The group has raised more than $7 million since its inception in 2008, helping more than 650 families.
For more information, to donate or volunteer with the TWWF, call 903-918-2210 or visit their website www.txwoundedwarrior.com.