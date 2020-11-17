The 15th Annual Macy Chenevert Invitational Basketball Tournament is scheduled for this weekend on the campus of Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler.
The girls basketball tournament is hosted by the BG Lady Crusaders at Haddad Gymnasium. It begins on Thursday and continues through Saturday.
The tournament is normally held at UT Tyler between Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
15th Annual Macy Chenevert Invitational Basketball Tournament
Nov. 19-21
Haddad Gymnasium, Bishop Gorman School, Tyler
Thursday, Nov. 19
Bullard Brook Hill vs. Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m.
Longview HEAT vs. Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Christian vs. Grace Community, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Grace vs. Longview HEAT, 2 p.m.
Fort Worth Southwest Christian vs. Bishop Gorman, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Christian vs. Longview HEAT, 5 p.m.
Grace Community vs. Bullard Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Fort Worth Christian vs. Bishop Gorman, 10 a.m.
Fort Worth Christian vs. Grace Community, 11:30 a.m.
Longview HEAT vs. Bishop Gorman, 1 p.m.
Fort Worth Christian vs. Fort Worth Christian, 2:30 p.m.