The Macy Chenevert Invitational Basketball Tournament is an annual Tyler event held in memory and honor of Bishop Gorman student and basketball player Macy Chenevert, who died from cancer at the age of 14 in 2005.
The tourney is normally held between Christmas and New Year's Day. This year, the 15th annual, will conducted near another holiday, Thanksgiving.
The Chenevert family and Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Regional Catholic School continue to honor the spirit of their daughter with the annual Classic. The tournament is hosted by Steve and Becky Chenevert, Gorman and UT Tyler.
Also, this year the games will be held on the campus of Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler instead of the Herrington Patriot Center on the UT Tyler campus.
The girls basketball tournament is hosted by the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders at Haddad Gymnasium. It begins on Thursday and continues through Saturday.
15th Annual Macy Chenevert Invitational Basketball Tournament
Nov. 19-21
Haddad Gymnasium, Bishop Gorman School, Tyler
Thursday, Nov. 19
Longview HEAT vs. Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Christian vs. Grace Community, 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Fort Worth Christian vs. Longview HEAT, 2 p.m.
Fort Worth Southwest Christian vs. Bishop Gorman, 3:30 p.m.
Grace Community vs. Longview HEAT, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Fort Worth Christian vs. Bishop Gorman, 10 a.m.
Fort Worth Christian vs. Grace Community, 11:30 a.m.
Longview HEAT vs. Bishop Gorman, 1 p.m.
2:30 p.m. – Fort Worth Christian vs. SW Christian
