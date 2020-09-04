Kentucky Derby logo (2020)

146th Kentucky Derby

Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, Sept. 5

NBC coverage begins at 1:30 p.m.

Post Time: 6:01 p.m. (Central)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recommended for you