Logan Lockwood, of Van, carded an even-par 72 on Monday in the first round of the 120th U.S. Amateur Championship at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
The U.S. Am consists of two days of stroke play with the top 64 golfers advancing to match play.
Lockwood played the par-72 Bandon Dunes course. The Texas State University golfer will play the par-71 Bandon Trails course on Tuesday (11:46 a.m., Pacific).
McClure Meissner, of San Antonio, leads the field at 8-under 64, playing the Bandon Dunes course. The SMU junior is the younger brother of Mitchell Meissner, who played at Rice and recently won the 50th Texas State Open in Tyler.
Aman Gupta, of Concord, North Carolina, has a 7-under 64 after playing the Bandon Trails. He is a sophomore at Oklahoma State. Travis McInroe, a junior at Baylor from McKinney, is 7-under 65 (Bandon Dunes).
Lockwood finished the front nine at 2-under 34, garnering birdies on hole Nos. 4 (par 4, 433 yards) and 9 (par 5, 599 yards). On the back nine, he had three bogeys, but finished with a birdie on No. 18 (par 5, 537 yards) for a 2-over 38. His bogeys were on Nos. 11 (par 4, 435 yards), 15 (par 3, 157 yards) and 16 (par 4, 351 yards).
Defending champion Andy Ogletree from Georgia Tech carded a 3-over 74 on the BT course, along with Texas’ Cole Hammer of Houston.
There are 264 golfers in the field. A competitor cannot have a Handicap Index exceeding 2.4.
The champion receives automatic bids to the The Masters, U.S. Open and British Open. The runner-up also receives berths in The Masters and U.S. Open.