McClure Meissner, the SMU golfer from San Antonio, scored a 2 and 1 win over Angus Flanagan, a rising senior at Minnesota from Woking, England, during the first round of match play on Wednesday in the 120th U.S. Amateur being held in Bandon, Oregon.
Meissner, whose brother played at Rice and won the Texas State Open in Tyler recently, is a rising junior on the Hilltop. He is the No. 8 seed, while Flanagan was seed No. 57.
The match was tied after 15 holes, but Meissner birdied Nos. 16 and 17 for the win.
The Round of 32 is scheduled for Thursday. Meissner is scheduled to play No. 40 Segundo Oliva Pinto of Argentina.
Fellow Texan Travis McInroe, a Baylor junior from McKinney, is the No. 4 seed and scored a 4 and 3 win over No. 61 seed Sam Harned of Rocklin, California. Harned is a senior at Nevada. McInroe is slated to meet No. 36 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina.
Another match saw Madisonville’s Sam Bennett, the No. 44 seed, scored a 3 and 2 win over Dallas Andy Lopez, the No. 21 seed. Bennett is a rising junior at Texas A&M, while Lopez is a rising senior at Texas Tech. Bennett is scheduled to play No. 12 Clay Feagler of Laguna Niguel, California.
No. 1 Wilson Furr, of Jackson, Mississippi, won 6 and 4 over No. 64 Aaron Du of China. Du, from Sanford, Florida, will play at California in the fall. Furr will be a senior at the University of Alabama. Furr plays No. 32 Harrison Ott of Brookfield, Wisconsin.