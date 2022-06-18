Bobby Massa fired his second-consecutive 69 on Saturday to stay atop the field, but last year's runner-up Jake Doggett jetted 14 spots into second place of the 113th Texas Amateur.
The fourth and final round of the golf tournament, which is being held at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler, promises to be tight race to the finish.
Massa, of Dallas, who opened the tourney with a course record of 62 still leads at 13-under 200. The former Tylerite is trying to hold off the challengers, including two who are one stroke behind in second place — Hutto's Doggett and League City's Francois Jacobs, both at 12-under 201.
“It was a kind of a struggle for most of the day,” said Massa, who played at UT Arlington. “I didn’t drive it great. I got in some unlucky spots and made a couple bad bogeys. I’m still hitting the irons OK. I just need to get it going tomorrow.”
Doggett, who finished second by one stroke in 2021 to Pottsboro's Austyn Reily at Midland Country Club, carded an 8-under 63 during the third round. He previously had rounds of 66 and 72.
The lefty Doggett had no problems getting it going early in his third round. He birdied the par-4 first hole, then chipped in for eagle on the second to go 3-under through two holes.
“I started off really good,” said Doggett, a Midwestern State senior who was recently selected to represent the United States at the Arnold Palmer Cup in Switzerland. “It was one of those days. The putter was hot. I hit a lot of greens and kept giving myself looks.”
Doggett has been doing a lot of that lately. He won five times for the Mustangs this season and was named to the PING First-Team All-American squad by the Golf Coaches’ Association of America.
On Saturday, Doggett made seven birdies and the eagle against one lone bogey. He said he’s eager to get another chance at winning the H.L. Edwards Memorial Trophy after last year’s close call.
“I didn’t have the round I wanted in the final round last year,” Doggett said. “I’m excited to get a little revenge on that and put my name on that trophy.”
Doggett shares second place with Jacobs, an Arkansas Tech senior. Jacobs, whose twin brother Andre missed the cut and caddied for Francois in the third round, rolled in five birdies to offset one bogey for his 4-under 67.
Jacobs helped lead the Wonder Boys to the 2021 NCAA Division II National Golf Championship.
Holden Wisener, a junior at SMU, holds fourth place at 11-under 202. The Dallas native came in with a 3-under 68 in the third round. Hayes Hamilton, an Arkansas Tech teammate of the Jacobs’, is alone in fifth place at 10-under 203. Hamilton has a twin brother, too. Holden Hamilton missed the cut on Friday and caddied in the third round for his brother, who bounced back from a double-bogey on No. 16 to birdie the final two holes.
Nine players are within five shots of the lead with 18 holes to play.
Tyler's Clay Hodge, a three-time champion at WBCC and a former Texas A&M golfer, is at 1-over 214 (72-68-74). He is tied for 35th.
It was another Heat Advisory day in Tyler with temperatures hovering in the mid-90s with heat indexes bumping up against 100. The best amateurs in Texas handled the conditions well and played Willow Brook to a stroke average of 71.26. For the first 54 holes of the championship, Willow Brook’s stroke average is 72.53.
First tee times on Sunday are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Some 56 golfers are scheduled to compete in the final round.
The final trio of Massa, Doggett and Jacobs are slated to tee off at 9:30 a.m. on hole No. 1.
The tournament is free and open to the public.