It was not as stellar as round one, but Bobby Massa still turned in a very nice score on Friday to maintain his lead at the 113th Texas Amateur.
Massa, who carded a course-record 62 on Thursday, scored a 2-under 69 during the second round to stay atop the leaderboard at the tournament being held at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
Heading into the weekend, the Dallas golfer is at 11-under 131, three strokes in front of Dallasite Holden Wisener (68-66—134), League City's Francois Jacobs (68-66—134) and Kingwood's Hayes Hamilton (66-68—134).
“I got off to a rough start,” Massa said. “I hit a bad drive on No. 1 and made a bogey, then I three-putted the fourth green for another bogey. I couldn’t get it going early.”
Massa, who played at UT Arlington, steadied himself with an eight-foot birdie on No. 7. Then he chipped in for eagle from about 60 feet on the par-4 eighth hole.
“That turned things around, and I kind of coasted home from there,” he said. “I didn’t have my best stuff today, but I still got it to the house.”
Wisener and Jacobs both bolted up to second from ninth. Hamilton stayed in the runner-up position. All are at 8-under after 36 holes.
Jacobs, the Great American Conference Golfer of the Year in 2022, helped lead Arkansas Tech to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2021. Hamilton, who became a member of the Wonder Boys' team this season, played previously at McLennan Community College.
The third round of the 72-hole event is scheduled to begin Saturday. Rain and lightning halted play for 1 hour and 45 minutes on Friday. Golfers were called off the course at 4:14 p.m. and play resumed at 5:59 p.m.
Friday’s weather started off a lot like Thursday — hot. By 11:30 a.m., it was 91 degrees with a heat index of 98. By 3 p.m., it was 96 degrees and a heat index of 104. Things changed around 4 p.m., when some pop-up showers and lightning moved in. The golf course received a half-inch of rain during the delay.
The long-hitting Massa, a 34-year-old fitness trainer who lived in Tyler from 2010-15, had an eagle (No. 8) and two birdies (Nos. 7, 11), along with two bogeys (Nos. 1, 4). On Thursday, he eagled three of the four par 5s (Nos. 2, 9, 16).
Wisener, who just completed his sophomore season at SMU, had six birdies and a bogey during the second round. Hamilton had five birdies and two bogeys with Francois carding seven birdies and two bogeys.
Another stroke back at 135 are Matthew Griggs of Carrollton (67-68) and Jason Schultz of Allen (68-67). Griggs is a Louisiana-Monroe junior from McKinney
The cut was at 2-over 144. Fifty-eight golfers made the cut and the third round is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Tylerite Clay Hodge, who has won the WBCC club championship three times including this year, is tied for 24th at 2-under 140 (72-68).
Thirty-three players are in red numbers through two rounds. The classic, old school Willow Brook course played to a stroke average of 72.81 in the second round.
Defending champion Austyn Reily of Pottsboro and the University of Houston, moved up 12 spots after round one, but missed the cut by one stroke (73-72—145).
TCU golfer Colton Cavender, of Tyler, also moved up 12 places, but he missed the cut as well at 4-over 146 (74-72).
Other local linksters who did not make the cut were Longview's Lake Juban (76-71—147), Tyler's Rory Smith (73-74—147), Gun Barrel City's Joshua German (77-73—150) and Tyler's Aaron Hickman (76-74—150).
Ten golfers withdrew and two were disqualified.