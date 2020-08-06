Tyler’s Aaron Hickman carded an even-par 71 on Thursday and former UT Tyler golfer Tyler Uhlig is fourth after the first round of the 111th Texas Amateur Golf Championship in Fredericksburg.
Hickman is tied for 15th in the 132 field being held at Boot Ranch. Uhlig, of Magnolia, is fourth at 4-under 67.
Hickman, the former Palestine High School and TCU golfer trails last year’s runner-up Christopher Wheeler of Addison by seven strokes. Wheeler shot a 7-under 64 to take the first-round lead. Hickman won the Texas Golf Association’s Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play championship recently at Tyler’s Willow Brook Country Club.
Wheeler is a 2005 Tulane graduate, who also led after the first round last year.
Arlington’s Caleb Hicks, a junior at UT Arlington in the fall, is second at 6-under 65.
Andres Acevedo, of San Antonio, is third at 5-under 66. Acevedo will be a senior at Seton Hall in the fall. Tied for fifth are rivals — Houston’s Mason Nome, a Texas Longhorn freshman, and Bryan’s Jimmy Lee, a Texas A&M Aggie freshman. Both carded 2-under 69, along with Plano’s Sean Heidrick and Austin’s Jacob Sosa.
Quitman’s Jeremy Bates, a former Tyler Junior College golfer who will be a senior at Arkansas-Fort Smith, carded a 5-over 76. He is tied for 71st.
Fair Oaks Ranch’s Zach Heffernan, who recently won the Texas Junior Amateur, is tied for 15th.
The second round is Friday with the top 54 and ties advancing to the third round.