Former UT Tyler golfer Tyler Uhlig remained in the top five and Quitman’s Jeremy Bates rebounded during the second round of the 111th Texas Amateur on Friday at Boot Ranch in Fredericksburg.
Uhlig, of Maganolia, is fifth after scoring an even-par 71 for a two-round total of 4-under 138. He is three strokes behind leader Christopher Wheeler, of Addison, who also had a 71 on Friday for a 36-hole total of 7-under 135.
Bates, the former Tyler Junior College golfer who appeared at the state golf tournament three years while competing for Quitman High School, carded a 2-under 69 to go along with his first round of 76 for 3-over 145. He is tied for 26th. He is a rising senior at Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Tyler’s Aaron Hickman scored a 4-over 75 in the second round for a 4-over 146. The former TCU golfer is tied for 34th.
San Antonio’s Andres Acevedo (66-70—136) and Dallas’ Mark Reppe (70-66—136) are tied for second, one back of Wheeler. Caleb Hicks, of Arlington, is fourth at 137 (65-72).
Austyn Reily, of Pottsboro, is tied for eighth at 140 (73-67).
Others in the top 10 include: T6, Reid Davenport, Austin, 70-69—139; T6, Cole Sherwood, Austin, 71-68—139; T8, Jacob Sosa, Austin, 69-71—140; T10, Mason Nome, Houston, 69-72—141; and Stephen Campbell Jr., Richmond, 72-69—141.
Some 57 golfers made the cut (+6 and above).