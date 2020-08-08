Caleb Hicks

Arlington's Caleb Hicks has the third-round lead in the 111th Texas Amateur after Saturday's play at Boot Ranch in Fredericksburg.

 Texas Golf Association

Caleb Hicks, of Arlington, bolted to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday in the 111th Texas Amateur in Fredericksburg.

The 20-year-old Hicks, a rising junior at UT Arlington, carded an even-par 71 during the third round for a 54-hole leading total of 5-under 208. He had previous rounds of 65-72 on the Boot Ranch course.

Golfers faced swirling winds, along with firm and fast greens.

“It was a tough one today,” Hicks said. “Greens were getting crispy and firm and hard and fast. You had to golf your ball to shoot a low number today.”

Tied for second at 3-under 210 are Austin's Trey Bosco (72-71-67) and San Antonio's Andres Acevedo (66-70-74). Bosco is a recent Lake Travis graduate and will play for Baylor in the fall, while Acevedo, who attended San Antonio Brandeis, is a rising senior at Seton Hall.

Bosco began the day some eight shots off the lead.

Tyler's Aaron Hickman carded a 2-under 69 on Saturday for a total of 2-over 215. He had previous rounds of 71 and 75. The former TCU golfer is tied for 19th with former UT Tyler golfer Tyler Uhlig (67-71-77). Uhlig is from Magnolia.

Addison's Christopher Wheeler, who had led the first days, dropped to ninth after recording a 77. He is at 212 with previous rounds of 64 and 71. Wheeler is a 2005 Tulane graduate.

There is a five-way tie for fourth at 2-under 211 — Dallas' Scott Roden (77-66-68), Richmond's Stephen Campbell Jr. (72-69-70), Austin's Jacob Sosa (69-71-71), Pottsboro's Austyn Reily (73-67-71) and Dallas' Mark Reppe (70-67-75).

Roden just completed his freshman year at Texas, while Campbell will be a freshman in the fall at Oklahoma. Sosa, who has committed to UT, will be a junior in the fall at Westlake High School. Reily, a Pottsboro High School graduate, will be a sophomore at Houston. Reppe is a rising junior at Baylor.

Fourteen players are within five shots of the lead. Tee times are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday.

