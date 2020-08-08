Caleb Hicks, of Arlington, bolted to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday in the 111th Texas Amateur in Fredericksburg.
The 20-year-old Hicks, a rising junior at UT Arlington, carded an even-par 71 during the third round for a 54-hole leading total of 5-under 208. He had previous rounds of 65-72 on the Boot Ranch course.
Golfers faced swirling winds, along with firm and fast greens.
“It was a tough one today,” Hicks said. “Greens were getting crispy and firm and hard and fast. You had to golf your ball to shoot a low number today.”
Tied for second at 3-under 210 are Austin's Trey Bosco (72-71-67) and San Antonio's Andres Acevedo (66-70-74). Bosco is a recent Lake Travis graduate and will play for Baylor in the fall, while Acevedo, who attended San Antonio Brandeis, is a rising senior at Seton Hall.
Bosco began the day some eight shots off the lead.
Tyler's Aaron Hickman carded a 2-under 69 on Saturday for a total of 2-over 215. He had previous rounds of 71 and 75. The former TCU golfer is tied for 19th with former UT Tyler golfer Tyler Uhlig (67-71-77). Uhlig is from Magnolia.
Addison's Christopher Wheeler, who had led the first days, dropped to ninth after recording a 77. He is at 212 with previous rounds of 64 and 71. Wheeler is a 2005 Tulane graduate.
There is a five-way tie for fourth at 2-under 211 — Dallas' Scott Roden (77-66-68), Richmond's Stephen Campbell Jr. (72-69-70), Austin's Jacob Sosa (69-71-71), Pottsboro's Austyn Reily (73-67-71) and Dallas' Mark Reppe (70-67-75).
Roden just completed his freshman year at Texas, while Campbell will be a freshman in the fall at Oklahoma. Sosa, who has committed to UT, will be a junior in the fall at Westlake High School. Reily, a Pottsboro High School graduate, will be a sophomore at Houston. Reppe is a rising junior at Baylor.
Fourteen players are within five shots of the lead. Tee times are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday.