WAXAHACHIE — The Brownsboro Bears and Waxahachie Life Mustangs scrimmaged Thursday night at Mustang Stadium as both teams prepared for the football season.
”We didn’t really work up a big-time plan, but the Bears really did some good things," Bears head coach Lance Connet said. "I’m just ready to begin the real season, and take on the (Athens) Hornets.“
In the controlled part, Kordell Berry went about 50 yards for the Mustangs for the first touchdown of the scrimmage. The Mustangs didn’t score again, but kept the Bears out of the end zone.
The Bears moved the ball, but couldn’t be consistent enough to score. The Brownsboro offensive line and receivers had some good plays, but consistency kept the Bears at bay. Outstanding players during the controlled part for the Mustangs were Berry and Zion Smith. For the Bears, Tanner Ackerman, Carson Montgomery and Beau Hardin looked sharp.
In the live half, the Bears had the ball first. They moved the ball right on down the field and scored on a 38-pass from Adam Thompson to Dylan Downey in less than five minutes.
The Mustangs only needed one play to go 70 yards, on another run by Berry. The Bears took over for their second possession, and Gekyle Baker went 59 yards yards untouched. The Bears had a two touchdowns to one touchdown lead with six minutes left in the first quarter.
After shutting down Waxahachie, the Bears, led by Downey and Micah Strickland, moved on in for another score. Thompson hit Downey one more time from the 22 yard line. The Mustangs wasted no time in scoring before the end of the quarter. Smith scored from 21 yards out to make it three touchdowns to two touchdowns, in favor of Brownsboro.
In the second quarter, both teams moved the ball, but struggled to score after five touchdowns in the first quarter. However, with five minutes left, the Mustangs' Smith scored from the three-yard line. Making the final total, look like three apiece, in one half of live action.
Smith then intercepted a Bear pass and returned it for six. Then the Bears drove the length of the field and scored on the final play of the scrimmage — Thompson to Baker for a 22-yard touchdown pass. The scrimmage was finally over with 11 touchdowns overall.
Now, the Mustangs will play host to Cedar Hill Newman International Academy on Friday, Aug. 25. The Bears also play at home that night in the Highway 31 Shootout against Henderson County rival, the Athens Hornets.