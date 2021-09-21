Tyler Legacy rallied from an early deficit to pick up its first District 10-6A win over Mesquite Horn (27-29, 25-16, 26-24, 25-22) on Tuesday night.
“That was a huge win for us,” Legacy head coach Bryan Winegeart said. “We’ve had a very successful season so far, but we’ve got our three toughest opponents in district in a row — Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Mesquite Horn. That was big for us. We’re really excited about this win. It was a win we needed, and the girls really stepped up.
“The first set we kind of started out slow and finished strong in that set. We just continued to carry that momentum into the next three sets. I was really proud of all of the kids.”
Horn jumped out to a 21-14 lead in the first set. Legacy rallied to cut the score to 21-20 behind three kills from Kayda Kinch on assists by Mallory Thedford.
With Legacy leading 25-24, Horn regained the lead with two straight points. With the score tied at 27, Horn got a kill from Juliet Escomchukwu and a block by Bryanna Stanford to win the first set.
Legacy jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second set and later used an 8-0 run to lead 23-14. The Lady Raiders closed the second set with a kill from Ionna Jones on an assist by Catherine Wise.
The third set was a battle the entire way through. With Horn leading 23-21, Legacy got three straight points, and after Horn tied the score with a kill by Jada Shepherd, a ball went out to give the Lady Raiders the lead, and then Kinch put away the deciding point.
Legacy jumped out to an 11-4 in the fourth set. Horn battled back and eventually took a 17-16 lead.
With the score tied at 17, Legacy went on a 3-0 run to go back in front.
With the Lady Raiders up 24-22, Taliyah Mumphrey delivered a kill on an assist by Avery Armstrong to give Legacy the victory.
Kinch had 12 kills, Jones 9 kills, Mumphrey 9 kills and Ahava Young 6 kills. Armstrong had 18 assists, and Wise had 9 assists. Anna Gates had 17 digs, Kinch 14 digs and Wise 11 digs.
Legacy will play at North Mesquite on Sept. 28 and Dallas Skyline on Oct. 1 before returning home to host Mesquite on Oct. 5.
