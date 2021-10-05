In volleyball, the goal is to keep your opponent from getting to 25 points … in a set.
The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders attempted to keep Mesquite from reaching 25 points in the entire match.
After the Lady Skeeters got their 25th and 26th points of the night, Kayda Kinch immediately put the ball away for the Lady Raiders to complete the sweep (25-6, 25-12, 25-8).
“This was a good game for us,” Legacy head volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “What I wanted to see from the girls tonight was consistency and running our offense no matter what was going on on the other side of the net. I definitely think the girls were consistent, and we did what we wanted to do with the ball tonight.”
Legacy jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the opening set behind the serving of Catherine Wise. Ionna Jones had four kills in the opening spurt.
With the score at 14-5, the Lady Raiders scored eight straight points behind the serving of Kelly Casel.
After Mesquite cut the score to 22-6, Legacy got a kill from Kinch on an assist by Avery Armstrong, and Kinch then served two straight points to close the 25-6 victory.
Mesquite opened the second set with a 3-0 lead, but Legacy responded with eight straight points and a 16-2 run. With the score at 20-11, Legacy went on a 5-1 run, closing the set with a kill from Taliyah Mumphrey on an assist by Wise.
Legacy opened the third set with a 6-0 run with Casel’s serving and multiple kills by Mumphrey. After Mesquite cut the score to 8-5, Legacy went on a 16-1 run, scoring 11 straight at one point, making the score 24-6.
It was “Pink Out” night for the Lady Raiders.
Jones had 10 kills. Mallory Thedford and Kinch had six kills each. Mumphrey had 6 kills, Huntsberger 6 kills and Ahava Young 4 kills. Armstrong had 21 assists, and Wise had 15 assists. Kinch had 6 aces, and Casel had 4 aces. Anna Gates had 9 digs.
Legacy (18-5, 5-2) will host Rockwall at 6:30 p.m. Friday.