The Tyler Legacy girls and boys both earned second-place team finishes at the District 10-6A Track and Field Meet at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall.
The Lady Raiders finished with 131 points, behind Rockwall (228) and ahead of Dallas Skyline (118), Mesquite (59), Mesquite Horn (39), Rockwall-Heath (37) and North Mesquite (8).
The Red Raiders scored 143 points, finishing behind Rockwall (158) and ahead of Dallas Skyline (97), Mesquite Horn (85), Rockwall-Heath (49), Mesquite (42) and North Mesquite (25).
The girls captured two gold medals.
Freshman Zion Smith won the triple jump with a distance of 38-1.25. Smith placed second in the long jump. The 4x400-meter relay team of Smith, Taliyah Mumphrey, Mikayla Marshall and Avery Armstrong won with a time of 4:02.47.
Gertrude Lamb placed second in the 3,200-meter run, the 1,600-meter run and the 800-meter run. Rockwall’s Saylor Stevenson, Rockwall-Heath’s Makayla Bratcher and Rockwall’s Emma Santoro won those three events, respectively.
Alli Edwards placed second in the high jump. Jenaia Williams took second in the 400-meter dash.
I’Onna Jones placed third in the shot put, Hewan Knight third in the 3,200-meter run, Mumphrey third in the 200-meter dash and Cha’Kailan Browning third in the 100-meter dash.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Edwards, Marshall, Browning and Merritt Dial placed fourth to advance to the area meet.
Also advancing to the area meet was Mila Teuber, who placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
On the boys’ side, the Red Raiders captured seven gold medals.
Iain Salter won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.72. He won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:39.26. He also won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:14.48.
KJ Humber won the high jump with a height of 6-2.
Cooper Moore won the long jump with a jump of 23-8.25. Elijah Howard was second with a jump of 22-3.25, and Nate Crockett was fourth with a jump of 21-2.5.
Moore won the triple jump with a distance of 46-5. Labrendo Flowers was second with a distance of 41-9.5, and Crockett was third with a distance of 41-5.75.
Kenneth Hawkins won the discus with a throw of 135-10. Christian Hesse was second with a throw of 134-0, and Eithan Wallace was fifth with a throw of 132-0.
Howard took second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.79. He placed third in the 200-meter dash.
Donavan Jordan was third in the shot put.
Aaron Smith was fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Camryn Rollins placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. The 4x100-meter relay team of Jordan Hubbard, Tyler Priest, Howard and Aaron Sears placed fifth. The 4x200-meter relay team of Sears, Hubbard, Na’Havion Bradley and Anthony Jiles placed fifth. The 4x400-meter relay team of Crockett, Jiles, Caleb Morris and Brady Filla placed fifth. Luke Pearson placed sixth in the 3,200-meter run.