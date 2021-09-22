Tyler Legacy took an 11-8 win over Rockwall-Heath in District 10-6A tennis action on Tuesday.
Rockwall-Heath actually led 4-3 after doubles. Legacy got doubles wins from Simar Bains/Sanay Salvi, Michael Collins/Aiden Ebert and Sara Fry/Audrey Deatherage.
Deatherage also won her singles match. Other singles wins that helped the Red Raiders rally for the victory came from Eli Beaulieu, Salvi, Dylan Brown, Ebert, Sabannah Allen, Sophie Allen and Bridget Gaston.
Legacy will be back in action Tuesday against Mesquite.