Tyler Legacy picked up an 11-2 win over Rockwall in the District 10-6A semifinals on Tuesday.
Zakk Gaston (6-1, 6-2), Simar Bains (1-6, 7-5 (10-8)) and Daniel Gaston (6-3, 6-2) picked up wins in boys singles.
Grace von Eschenbach (6-2, 0-6 (10-3)), Marla David (6-4, 6-4) and Sara Fry (6-2, 6-3) all won in girls singles.
Zakk Gaston/Eli Beaulieu, Brett Bennett/Bains and Dylan Brown/Daniel Gaston all picked up wins in boys doubles.
The team of Carleigh Zips/Isabella Wegener won in girls doubles.
The mixed doubles team of Michael Collins and Aniston Guy won 4-6, 6-4 (12-10).
Legacy will going for its fifth consecutive district title against Rocwall-Heath at 4 p.m. Friday in Rockwall.
The Red Raiders will open the playoffs next week against either Garland Naaman Forest or North Garland.