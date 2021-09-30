Tyler Legacy picked up a 19-0 win over Mesquite on “Senior Night” Tuesday at the Legacy tennis courts.
In boys doubles, Simar Bains and Sanay Salvi won 6-2, 6-0. Eli Beaulieu and Daniel Gaston won 6-1, 6-0. Dylan Brown and Aiden Ebert won 6-0, 6-0.
In girls doubles, Sara Fry and Audrey Deatherage won 6-0, 6-1. Emma Faulks and Mackenzie Langford won 6-1, 6-1. Savannah Allen and Bridget Gaston won 6-1, 6-2.
In boys singles, Gaston won 6-0, 6-0; Baines won 6-0, 6-1; Beaulieu won 6-2, 6-0; Salvi won 6-3, 6-0; Brown won 6-0, 6-0; and Ebert won 8-0.
In girls singles, Deatherage won 6-1, 6-0; Fry won 6-1, 6-1; Faulks won 6-2, 6-2; Allen won 8-0; Sophie Miller won 8-0; and Bridget Gaston won 6-2, 6-1.
Legacy seniors are Ebert, Arjun Rajesh Beaulieu, Bains and Langford.
The Red Raiders will host North Mesquite in the District 10-6A Tournament at 4 p.m. Friday.