Tyler Legacy tennis qualified competitors to regionals in four events Wednesday at the District 10-6A Tennis Tournament.
Zakk Gaston and Eli Beaulieu won gold in boys doubles.
Brett Bennett took silver in boys singles. Audrey Deatherage captured silver in girls singles. Carleigh Zips and Isabella Wegner earned silver in girls doubles.
The team of Gaston/Brown was third in boys doubles, and the team of David/Fry was third in girls doubles.
The Class 6A Region II Tournament take place April 26-27 at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.