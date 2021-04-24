Tyler Legacy closed the regular season with a 10-0 win over Mesquite on Saturday at Faulkner Park.
Legacy’s 18 wins in a season is a program record, according to program affiliates. The Lady Raiders are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, where they will face an opponent to be determined.
Legacy will take on Mesquite Horn in a seeding game at 7 p.m. Monday in Eustace.
Presley Johnston tossed a one-hit shutout on Saturday with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Gabi Escandon had a triple and a single. Reese Neely had two doubles and a single. Mallory Kniffen had a double and a single with three RBIs, and Kylee Tapia had a double. Johnston added three RBIs at the plate.