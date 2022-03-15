Tyler Legacy’s softball program continues to rise.
Coming off of a program-record 19 wins and a playoff appearance in 2021 (first since 2015), the Lady Raiders have won 13 games so far this season.
On Tuesday, though, 2021 state semifinalist Rockwall came to town.
The Lady Raiders stayed within striking distance early, but the Lady Jackets scored eight runs — five with two outs — in the final three innings on the way to a 12-1 victory at the Tyler Legacy High School softball field.
“It’s kind of misleading because I felt in spots we played well, but they’re just too good to make those mistakes,” Legacy head coach Justin Kniffen said. “You just can’t do that. You’ve got to play a perfect game.
“I thought Presley pitched well enough to kind of keep us in it. It was just one of those things where we just did not make plays, and you can not do that against Rockwall. It’s a teaching moment.”
Rockwall got a run in the first inning when Rylie Swindall led off with a single and scored on a single by Roxy Thompson.
Maddie Flanery singled to lead off the bottom of the first and stole second base, but the Lady Raiders were unable to bring her home.
The Lady Jackets added a run in the second inning on an RBI single by Zoe Quinn to make the score 2-0.
The Lady Raiders had runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the second, and Ainsley Pemberton came back with two straight strikeouts to escape the jam.
With two runners on in the top of the third, Presley Johnston struck out Ava Wallace, but Presley Brott followed with a two-run double with two outs to push the lead to 4-0.
Flanery reached to lead off the bottom of the third and came home with an RBI single by Reese Neely.
Rockwall scored four runs in the fourth inning, three of those coming after a two-out error.
Legacy loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, but Pemberton once again was able to get a strikeout to escape a big spot.
Rockwall added one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth, including a two-run triple by Ashley Minor.
Thompson led Rockwall (15-2, 3-0) with two hits. Pemberton pitched six innings and allowed an unearned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and a walk.
Johnston pitched five innings for Legacy and allowed 12 runs — four earned — on seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Freshman Sara Eckert pitched one inning with two strikeouts.
Flanery, Neely and Haylee Hulsey had the hits for the Lady Raiders.
Legacy (13-5, 1-1) will play Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Friday in Mesquite.