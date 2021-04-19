Tyler Legacy scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away for an 11-2 win over North Mesquite Monday night at Faulkner Park.
The win advances the Lady Raiders to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Kylee Tapia was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Bonnye Bunn struck out nine and walked one in seven innings. She allowed two unearned runs on two hits.
Brooke Davis had two hits. Maddie Flanery had two RBIs, and Gabi Escandon added a double.
Legacy (17-7) will play at Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday.